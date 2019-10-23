Rockdale County Bulldogs (Region 8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Jamie Baldwin
Record: 4-3, 0-2 region
Last week: Lost to South Gwinnett 19-14
Archer Tigers (Region 8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Andy Dyer
Record: 4-3, 1-1 region
Last week: Lost to Grayson in OT 34-31
Outlook
Neither the Rockdale County Bulldogs, nor the Archer Tigers left their respective fields last Friday night with a smile on their face.
For the Bulldogs, it was their gutting 19-14 loss at home to South Gwinnett in a game they never trailed prior to the go-ahead score. For the Tigers, it was their 34-31 overtime loss at home against Grayson that left the hosts feeling deflated.
With both the Bulldogs and Tigers feeling extra movitaved heading into their annual Region 8-AAAAAAA matchup, both find themselves needing a win for very different reasons.
For the Bulldogs, a loss to the Tigers would move them to 0-3 in region play. While their playoff hopes would remain, a loss would likely make any path to the playoffs very difficult for them. For Archer, a win would give the Tigers a clear path to the region’s No. 2 seed.