©Dale Zanine 2019_09_21 06363.JPG
Buy Now

Rockdale's Darnell Stephens (6) makes a catch on a long pass behind Dacula's Kaleb Edwards (2) during Friday night’s game at Dacula. Photo: Dale Zanine

 DALE ZANINE

Rockdale County Bulldogs (Region 8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Jamie Baldwin

Record: 4-3, 0-2 region

Last week: Lost to South Gwinnett 19-14

Archer Tigers (Region 8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Andy Dyer

Record: 4-3, 1-1 region

Last week: Lost to Grayson in OT 34-31

Outlook

Neither the Rockdale County Bulldogs, nor the Archer Tigers left their respective fields last Friday night with a smile on their face.

For the Bulldogs, it was their gutting 19-14 loss at home to South Gwinnett in a game they never trailed prior to the go-ahead score. For the Tigers, it was their 34-31 overtime loss at home against Grayson that left the hosts feeling deflated.

With both the Bulldogs and Tigers feeling extra movitaved heading into their annual Region 8-AAAAAAA matchup, both find themselves needing a win for very different reasons.

For the Bulldogs, a loss to the Tigers would move them to 0-3 in region play. While their playoff hopes would remain, a loss would likely make any path to the playoffs very difficult for them. For Archer, a win would give the Tigers a clear path to the region’s No. 2 seed.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.