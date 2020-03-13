Three Heritage Patriots and one Rockdale County Bulldog were named to Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State rosters, released Friday by the organization.
Heritage juniors RJ Noord and James White landed on the Class AAAAAA South rosters. White led the area averaging 24.1 points-per-game while Noord led the Patriots in assists and steals.
Sade Harrell, a junior at Heritage, was named to the girls South roster in Class AAAAAA after averaging career highs in points (15.0), rebounds (8.8) and steals (2.3).
Rockdale County junior Shaquice May was named to the Class AAAAAAA North roster in Georgia’s largest classification. May averaged career highs in points (12.6), assists (2.6) and steals (1.8) in her junior season.
