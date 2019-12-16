HAMPTON -- The Rockdale County wrestling team continued its strong start to the season with a third-place finish at the South Metro Duals Saturday afternoon at Hampton High School.
The Bulldogs took third with 169.5 team points out of the tournament’s 23 teams in attendance.
Chris Ponce highlighted the Bulldogs’ individual performances by winning the 132-pound title and improved to 24-0 on the season. For his great work, Ponce was named the most outstanding wrestler for defeating all four of his opponents via pinfall.
Ponce was joined by teammates Kaleb Walley and Jovanni Butler, who won their respective weight class at the duals. Competing at 220 pounds, Walley defeated Eastside’s Cameron Fleming in the finals with a win. Walley improved to 23-0 on the season.
Walley reached the finals last season as a sophomore and settled for a second-place finish.
Competing at 160 pounds, Butler had his hand raised in the finals after defeating Union Grove’s Zach Davis, the No. 6 wrestler in Class AAAA, via pinfall. Butler is now 22-1 on the season.
Antonio Lucero settled for a third-place finish at 138 pounds after losing his first match of the season in the semifinals to Woodland’s D’Juan Barfield, the No. 5 ranked wrestler in Class AAAAA. Lucero went on to defeat Eastside’s Chandler Day 6-1 before defeating Ola’s James Daino in the third-place match 4-0. Lucero is now 19-1 on the season.
Ya’Donnis Hardaway rebounded well after suffering a first-round pin to finish third at 145 pounds. Hardaway was pinned by Ola’s Sam Harris, the No. 2 ranked wrestler in Class AAAAA before winning three matches in the wrestlebacks.
Hardaway went on to defeat Eastside’s Christian Curry 7-6 to take home third place for the Bulldogs.
Robert Perez (126) and Deshawn Hawes (182) rounded out the Bulldogs’ placements. Perez settled for a fourth-place finish after losing to Union Grove’s Garren Groover in sudden victory, 6-4 in the third-place match. Perez is 17-4 on the season.
Hawes took fifth after winning via forfeit in the consolation fifth-place match. Hawes is 15-11 on the season.
Rockdale heavyweight Ed Pollard managed to reach the semifinals in his first tournament of the season before losing by disqualification to Eastside’s Seth Martin.