Rockdale County’s Elijah Jefferson is one of the semifinalists for the Georgia High School Association Boys Slam Dunk Contest.
Nine players are in the semifinals, and that group will be whittled to three finalists through fan voting from March 2-7. The top three vote-getters will compete Saturday, March 13 during the state finals at the Macon Centreplex.
Voting information is available at this link: https://www.ghsa.net/2021-ghsa-slam-dunk-3-point-contest-update.
