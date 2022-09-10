NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett reacts after a game against the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have named quarterback Marcus Mariota, tackle Jake Matthews, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, cornerback A.J. Terrell and kicker Younghoe Koo team captains for the 2022 season. The group will also be joined by one additional captain on a game-by-game basis. 

Mariota is in his first season with the Falcons after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. The Honolulu native is one of six quarterbacks with at least 13,000 passing yards (13,474) and 1,500 rushing yards (1,574) over the past six seasons.

