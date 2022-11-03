SB7.jpg

Laila Wood pitches during Rockdale's win over Morrow.

 Special Photo

Rockdale County outfielder Laila Wood has been selected for the Nov. 13 Georgia Dugout Club Senior All-State Games, hosted this year at the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park.

Wood will play for the Region 3 and 4 team, which plays games at 10:40 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Videos