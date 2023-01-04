Fll7KPMXEAEmOjU.jpeg

Rockdale County senior Lia Edwards recently passed 1,000 points for her high school basketball career.

 Rockdale County Athletics

Rockdale County senior Lia Edwards was celebrated recently for surpassing the 1,000 career point milestone.

Edwards, a first-team all-region selection last season, has signed to play basketball for the University of Montevallo (Ala.). She averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists as a junior, earning all-region honors for the third striaght season.

