...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River at Pleasant Hill Road near Lithonia affecting DeKalb
and Rockdale Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Lithonia...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River at Pleasant Hill Road near Lithonia.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Minor flooding continues and expands further
into the woodlands and fields near the river upstream and
downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road. In Dekalb County...
some flooding of backyards of homes begin on Harmony Hills Drive
and Court. Johnson Creek flowing under Union Grove Road into the
river begins to back up.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:31 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.6 feet and slowly
rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 15.7 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 13 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Rockdale County senior Lia Edwards recently passed 1,000 points for her high school basketball career.
Edwards, a first-team all-region selection last season, has signed to play basketball for the University of Montevallo (Ala.). She averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists as a junior, earning all-region honors for the third striaght season.
She also ranks in the top 30 academically in Rockdale’s senior class with a 3.9 GPA.