CONYERS -- Rockdale County head coach Sean Turley was none too pleased with his team’s 48-40 win Tuesday night against South Gwinnett, a team they had previously beaten by 40 points earlier in the season.
Turnovers on offense proved key in the Bulldogs inability to pull away from the Comets in the first half. As a team, Rockdale turned the ball over 16 times in the first two quarters and held a slim 19-13 lead at the break.
The Bulldogs controlled most of the third quarter and opened their lead to double-digits, heading into the fourth. Rockdale out-scored South 18-7 in the quarter, 10 of which was scored by Shaquice May.
Electing to pull most of his starters out to start the fourth quarter leading 37-20, the Comets marched back and trimmed the lead to single digits before Turley was forced to insert his starting five back into the game with 3:53 remaining.
Despite continuing to struggle on both ends of the floor for much of the fourth, the Bulldogs were able to walk away with an eight-point victory, a performance Turley wasn’t happy about.
“Our main conversation was that we want to make statements,” Turley said. “We don’t want to play to the level of our competition. To be the team that we’re talking about and preaching about, those are things that you have to do, without question.”
May finished her night with a game-high 17 points while Alana Moore chipped in with 13 points and five steals.
With the win, Rockdale extends its winning streak to eight games and remains in first place in Region 8-AAAAAAA play with a trip to Shiloh coming up for the Bulldogs on Friday.
