Heading into the 2019-20 season, Rockdale County head girls basketball coach Sean Turley had placed high expectations on freshmen Lia Edwards, Nylah Williams and Madison Presha, who were all going to be expected to contribute right away.
With three starters graduated from the Bulldogs’ run to the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals in the season prior, a trio that included their leading scorer and leading rebounder, Turley was banking on his talented freshman class to fill their shoes.
Fortunately for the second-year head coach, it didn’t take long for the freshman trio to prove their worth, and then some.
From the opening tip in their first regular season game against Loganville, a team that went on to qualify for the Class AAAAA state playoffs with a 20-8 record, the trio made noise.
Presha debuted with 16 points and seven steals in a 58-48 win against Loganville, just three days before Edwards led the Bulldogs to a 61-58 win at Parkview — another eventual playoff team — with a three-pointer at the buzzer.
The Bulldogs’ win over the Panthers also marked the first of five double-doubles posted on the season for Williams, who scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
“I don’t think they ever really played as freshman,” Turley said. “They came in with a very good understanding of the game and were hungry to learn. That put them ahead of the curve really early for what they were trying to do. It was just good to see how it developed.”
The trio of Edwards (8.2 points), Williams (8.2 points) and Presha (4.7 points) went on to score just shy of 40 percent of the Bulldogs’ points during the season while also contributing in other ways.
Williams shot an area-best 50 percent from the field (71 of 142) and averaged the second-most rebounds on the team (6.8). Edwards finished second on the team in steals (2.1) while Presha finished in third with an average of 1.8 per game.
Making an instant impact for the Bulldogs, Presha said she was surprised at first, but then came to expect it on a nightly basis.
“At first I was, but then I realized all of the different elements that we bring,” Presha said. “Lia a point guard, my defense and Nylah’s rebounding. It was a great setup and once you connected all three, there was really nothing we couldn’t do.”
The freshman trio continued to shine in big moments all throughout the season for the Bulldogs.
Edwards posted 15 points, grabbed four rebounds and stole three passes in a 63-60 double-overtime win at Archer in early January.
She also delivered a game-tying three-pointer to force the second OT period.
Reaching the Region 8-AAAAAAA title game for the second year in a row, the game was dominated by Williams, who scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds all while playing with a broken finger.
Williams grabbed one of her nine offensive rebounds on the night and scored a putback layup to force overtime as time expired before scoring four more points in overtime to help lead the Bulldogs to their first region title since 1984.
No matter the situation of the magnitude of the game, the moment never seemed too big for the trio.
“It’s a testament to the work that they put into their craft,” Turley said. “Even before they got to Rockdale, they’ve had a really good support system of coaches and family. You can really see the benefits of the work and we were really just blessed to have three young ladies come in and be ready to work.”
When asked how the freshmen were able to deliver time and time again, each gave a different answer. For Williams, her experience playing against top competition proved to be a key factor in her eyes.
“I was used to it because of AAU ball,” Williams said. “I was playing against seniors and stuff and there were some good girls. So when I came (to Rockdale), I was ready. With us playing in our fall league, too, it helped us out.”
Presha credited the tight bond she and her teammates shared, including the relationships formed with upperclassman standouts Shaquice May and Alana Moore.
“I feel like we have a connection that most teams don’t have,” Presha said. “I know teams that play together, but they’re not close. If you play with people that you don’t like, it’s really going to translate into the game. We pick each other up and we keep fighting. I think that’s really important in making a team.”
Edwards confirmed that statement delivered by Presha.
“That’s like the No. 1 thing (coach Turley) focused on in us being sisters,” Edwards said.
The Bulldogs eventually fell in the second round of the playoffs to Campbell, but accomplished a bit of history in the process.
After defeating Mill Creek 35-14 in the first round of the playoffs, it secured first-round victories in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the late 1970s.
The Bulldogs’ region championship was something Turley doesn’t think happens without his freshman trio playing the way that they did.
“They were a big part of it, so I don’t know how it would look if they weren’t there,” Turley said. “Each one of them played a significant role in every step that we took as a team. I’m just glad that I didn’t have to figure it out without them and I’m glad that we were able to figure it out with them.”
Knowing the Bulldogs fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a state title, the trio has already made plans to get back on the court together and work towards next season.
“We’ve made plans to train together over the summer,” Presha said.
“We’re going to be a tough team to beat next year. If you think about what we did this year as freshman, next year you will have to watch out for Rockdale.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.