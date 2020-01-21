CONYERS -- The Rockdale County basketball jumped jumped to No. 8 in the latest Georgia Sports Writers Association/Kyle Sandy high school basketball rankings after earning three more victories this past week.
The Bulldogs improved to 18-4 on the season with wins against South Gwinnett, Shiloh and Lithonia and remain in first place in Region 8-AAAAAAA with a 6-1 record.
After defeating South Gwinnett 48-40, the Bulldogs went on to defeat Shiloh 43-34. Junior Stephan Sellers led the team in scoring with a career-high 16 points while fellow junior Shaquice May joined her in double figures with 10 points.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs cruised past Lithonia 58-19 behind three double-digit scoring performances from Sellers, May and Alana Moore. May led the way with 17 points while Sellers chipped in with 12 points. May scored in with 11 in the win.
Rockdale’s winning streak now stands at 10 games. The Bulldogs will gear up for a crucial region matchup Friday night at rival Newton, the only team to defeat Rockdale in region play this season. Newton defeated Rockdale 63-48 in early December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.