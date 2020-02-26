COVINGTON -- The Rockdale girls soccer team rolled to a 10-0 shutout victory at Newton, the Bulldogs’ sixth consecutive shutout victory against the Rams dating back to 2015.
The Bulldogs (2-1-2) were led by seniors Toree Thomas and Carly Kimpling, both of whom recorded hat tricks in the victory. Alyssa Bennett, Nyla James, Rianne Morris and Erika Perfecto rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs with one goal apiece.
Junior goalkeeper Mackenzie Kennelly was awarded the clean sheet for the Bulldogs.
Since 2015, the Bulldogs have out-scored the Rams 62-0. With the win, the Bulldogs move to 1-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA play.
