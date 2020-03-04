CONYERS -- The Rockdale girls tennis team remains undefeated in Region 8-AAAAAAA play after defeating Grayson 3-2 Tuesday night at home.
The Bulldogs scored the win over the Rams with victories in all three singles matches. Sophomore Jayln Jones defeated her opponent 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles before junior Brianna Tyson swept her opponent 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 singles.
With Grayson earning wins in both doubles matches to even the score at 2-2, the win for the Bulldogs was decided in their No. 3 singles match after Taylor Curtis won a tight battle in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 3-0 in region play with wins over South Gwinnett, Archer and Grayson.
The Rockdale boys tennis team fell to Grayson 5-0 Tuesday. In No. 1 singles, AJ Rickman put up a great effort, losing 6-4, 6-3.
