Rockdale County head girls basketball coach Sean Turley was named the Region 8-AAAAAAA Coach of the Year Friday afternoon, voted on by the region’s coaches.
In only his second year coaching the Bulldogs, Turley helped lead his team to a region championship, the program’s first since 1984 after defeating Archer 55-51 in overtime on Feb. 10.
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 22-8 record, their first 20-win season since 2004. In two seasons coaching the Bulldogs, Turley is 40-21 and has led his team to an Elite 8 and Sweet 16 appearance.
