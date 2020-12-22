Rockdale County native and Atlanta Falcons star Grady Jarrett teamed up with Academy Sports and Outdoors to spread holiday cheer Tuesday.
Jarrett, through his Grady Gives Foundation, donated $5,000 worth of new sports and outdoors equipment to four local families. He presented the gifts with the help of Academy team members at the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Snellville via curbside pickup.
The donation included fun sports and outdoors gear, apparel, footwear, games, toys and more from the families’ holiday wish lists.
Grady Gives is the philanthropic engine for Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Falcons. The organization is a community-minded non-profit that utilizes innovative strategies to promote awareness for causes such as anti-bullying, literacy and effective education and empowering youth and young adults to find their purpose in life.
