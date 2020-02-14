The Newton basketball teams led the way with six All-Region selections from Region 8-AAAAAAAA while the Rockdale basketball teams followed close behind with five, voted on by the region’s coaches.
Caleb Byrd joined a star-studded first team roster for the Rams after leading the team in scoring this season. He was joined by fellow senior Shawn Smith, who was named to the second team roster and sophomore T.J. Clark, who was named an honorable mention.
Senior Maka’ya Cushion was named to the first team roster on the girls side for the Rams while sophomore Ashleigh Norris was named to the second team. Senior Ashanti Wright rounded out the recipients for the Rams with an honorable mention nod.
The Rockdale boys were led by senior Kevin Sesberry, who was named to the second team roster after averaging 16 points-per-game this season for the Bulldogs. Jheim McDonald was the only other Bulldog to make a list after finding a spot as an honorable mention.
Standout junior Shaquice May represented the Region 8 champion Bulldogs on the first team roster while junior Alana Moore was named to the second team roster. Freshman Lia Edwards was the third and final Bulldog to be named, landing a spot as an honorable mention.
