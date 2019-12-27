When it comes to finding wrestling talent at the high school level, Rockdale and Newton counties have you covered.
All-in-all, 17 wrestlers are currently ranked inside the Top 10 for their weight classes. Rockdale County, which is currently ranked as the No. 10 team in Class AAAAAAA, leads the pack with six ranked wrestlers.
Senior Edward Pollard is the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class 7A at heavyweight after finishing up his junior campaign as a state runner-up. Junior Kaleb Walley is ranked as the classification’s No. 2 wrestler at 220 and is 23-0 on the season.
Junior Chris Ponce is 25-0 this season at 132 pounds and is currently ranked No. 6 after winning the South Metro Duals earlier this month. Senior Jovanni Butler (24-1) also claimed a South Metro Duals title at 160 pounds and is currently ranked No. 6 in his weight class.
Senior Antonio Lucero is ranked No. 10 at 138 pounds while senior Jalon Bailey is ranked No. 10 at 170 pounds. While not ranked currently, senior Robert Perez was recently on the Top 10 list at 145 pounds.
From Newton, both Micah Bryant and Kenneth Sessions are currently ranked in Class 7A. Bryant is the state’s No. 3 ranked wrestler at 220 pounds while Sessions is ranked No. 7 at 113 pounds.
Four wrestlers from Heritage are currently ranked, beginning with junior Daylen Lackey, who is currently sitting at No. 6 at 120 pounds for Class AAAAAA. Junior Tripp Rouse is ranked as 6A’s No. 7 wrestler at 106 while junior Drew Redding is sitting at No. 8 at 132. Sophomore Myran Henderson rounds out the ranked Patriots at No. 10 at 138 pounds.
"Being a state qualifier last year, it was definitely an improvement from my freshman year," Lackey said. "My freshman year, I didn't make it past sectionals. This year, I'm planning on going to state and plan on winning it. I'm pumped up and ready to go."
Junior All-American Will Parker, who has yet to lose a match this season, was recently ranked at 170 pounds.
Eastside caps the list of ranked wrestlers in the area with five. Sophomore Austin Wilson (126), junior Kyan Bennett (170) and junior Seth Martin (heavyweight) are each currently ranked at No. 4 in Class AAAA for their respective weight classes.
Both junior Zack Cason (132) and junior Cameron Fleming (220) are ranked at No. 9.
"It's just crazy," Martin said of his ranking. "First off, that's all God. Second, that's my teammates pushing me every day. I see guys like Cameron and Zack working hard and that motivates me to get better."