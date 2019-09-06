ROCKDALE.jpg
Rockdale’s Connor Mack (8) rushed for a game-high 138 yards and scored one touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 21-14 victory over Alcovy Friday night.

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

Rockdale County

Chandler Peters, 3 of 7 passing for 24 yards, 5 rushes for five yards, 2 TDs

Connor Mack, 22 rushes for 138 yards, 1 TD

Jaionte McMillan, 10 rushes for 77 yards

Noah McGlockling, 2 catches for 24 yards

Newton

Quincy Cullins, 19 rushes for 101 yards, 3 TDs

Jerrol Hines, 10 rushes for 124 yards, 1 TD, 5 catches for 63 yards

Josh Hardeman, 5 rushes for 80 yards

Robert Lewis, 3 catches for 94 yards, 2 TDs

Eastside

Noah Cook, 7 of 15 passing for 67 yards

Dallas Johnson, 9 rushes for 55 yards

Terrence Reid, 14 rushes for 50 yards

Colby Shivers, 1 rush for three yards, TD

Jeffery Haynes, 1 catch for 23 yards

Alcovy

MJ Stroud, 11 of 31 passing for 142 yards, 9 rushes for 59 yards

Andrae Robinson, 15 rushes for 71 yards, TD

Tra Perry, 13 rushes for 46 yards, TD

Salem

Daniel Scott, 8 of 13 passing for 75 yards, TD, 5 rushes for 33 yards

Willis Sheppard, 10 rushes for 34 yards

Xavier Eutsey, 7 catches for 74 yards, TD

