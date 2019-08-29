Newton's Jerrol Hines
Newton's Jerrol Hines dives for the end zone in the Rams' Week 1 victory over Alcovy. 

 Staff Photo: Sydney Chacon

Rockdale County

Chandler Peters, 13 of 21 passing for 167 yards, TD

Connor Mack, 11 rushes for 101 yards

Jaionte McMillan, 8 rushes for 35 yards, 1 catch for 45 yards

Jarius Whitehead, 3 rushes for 15 yards, TD

Darren Stephens, 3 catches for 50 yards

Darnell Stephens, 4 catches for 40 yards, TD

Noah McGlockling, 2 catches for 20 yards

Heritage

Derrick Thomas, 7 of 12 for 157 yards, 3 TDs, 4 rushes for 26 yards

Niakko Hickmon, 5 rushes for 71 yards

Caleb Clements, 2 catches for 61 yards, TD

Jan’i Belcher, 3 catches for 54 yards

Jarvis Manuel, 2 catches for 40 yards, TD

Nick Beck, 1 catch for eight yards, TD

Salem

Daniel Scott, 6 of 13 for 36 yards

Willis Sheppard, 9 rushes for 70 yards

Xavier Eutsey, 6 catches for 36 yards

Newton

Neal Howard, 15 of 28 for 218 yards, 2 TDs

Josh Hardeman, 10 rushes for 53 yards

Quincy Cullins, 10 rushes for 46 yards

Keaton Hambright, 3 rushes for 22 yards, TD

Jerrol Hines, 4 catches for 104 yards, TD, 4 rushes for 21 yards, TD

Robert Lewis, 5 catches for 61 yards, TD

Diondre Glover, 3 catches for 26 yards

Eastside

Noah Cook, 10 of 17 for 126 yards, 2 TDs, 2 rushes for 19 yards

Ramon Hernandez, 6 rushes for 41 yards, 2 catches for 13 yards

Jeffery Haynes, 5 catches for 75 yards, 2 TDs, 96-yard kickoff return TD

Dayton Green, 2 catches for 30 yards

Colby Shivers, 2 catches for 24 yards

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

