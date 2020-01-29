Back-to-back Region 8-AAAAAAA losses for the Rockdale County girls basketball team has cost them an opportunity to clinch the No. 1 seed ahead of next week’s tournament at Shiloh. It might have also cost them a chance at a No. 2 seed heading into the final game of the regular season.
After losing to Archer 37-28 Tuesday night, the Newton Rams have since leapfrogged the Bulldogs for the region’s No. 2 seed. Both teams currently occupy a 6-3 record with the Rams holding the tiebreaker following their regular season sweep.
The Rams can clinch the region’s No. 2 seed with a win at No.4 Archer Friday night. The Bulldogs can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win at home against No. 1 Grayson, who they previously defeated 59-55, and a Newton loss to Archer.
Whoever claims the No. 2 seed will receive a first-round bye in next week’s region tournament. The No. 3 seed will put their playoff hopes on the line in the first round and will tangle with the region’s No. 6 seed, who will either be Shiloh or South Gwinnett.
A win for either the Bulldogs or Rams would then set up a rematch between the two in the tournament’s semifinals. The winner of that matchup would go on to play for a region championship and would secure at least one home playoff game.
