LOGANVILLE -- Making smart decisions with the basketball was hit-or-miss for Rockdale County in the first half against Grayson after turning the ball over 14 times in the first 16 minutes of play.
Holding a double-digit lead late in the first quarter, 11 turnovers in the final 10 minutes of the first half cost the Bulldogs a chance to bury the Rams early and found themselves trailing at halftime 31-27 as a result.
The second half, however, was a much different story for the Bulldogs, who after limiting their offensive mistakes to only five turnovers, earned their first victory over Grayson since the region’s inception three years ago, 59-55.
Rockdale’s four-point win over the Rams catapults the Bulldogs (15-4) into first place in Region 8-AAAAAAA at 4-1 and hands them a little taste of revenge after suffering a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Grayson in last year’s region championship.
Junior Shaquice May, who finished her night with 15 points and five assists for the Bulldogs, had zero doubt in her mind that her team was going to come away victorious.
“I’ve been here since 2 p.m. locking in and making sure my team was ready,” May said. “We knew we were the better team, but it takes work in the gym to prove that and I think that’s what we did tonight.”
May was dominant early on for the Bulldogs. Her three-pointer and subsequent and-1 gave Rockdale an early 8-0 lead that needed only 56 seconds to materialize in the first quarter.
Scoring seven of the Bulldogs’ first 15 points, it was May’s second assist of the quarter to freshman Nylah Williams that gave Rockdale a commanding 17-7 lead with 2:13 remaining in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs took a 19-13 lead into the second quarter, but very easily could have held a bigger advantage if not for three late turnovers and four second-chance points allowed to the Rams down the stretch.
“We sometimes get in a habit where we take quick shots and those quick shots can translate into turnovers and runouts,” Rockdale County head coach Sean Turley said. “You look up and you have four empty possessions and they’ve scored four baskets. We’re trying to limit that. We’re just trying to teach basketball instead of the 10-point shot, which doesn’t exist.”
Rockdale’s turnover bug continued into the second half, turning the ball over on their first three possessions and watching their lead trimmed to two points, 19-17 as a result.
Grayson took its first lead of the night, 21-19 with 5:28 remaining, ending what was a 10-0 run dating back to the first quarter. After tying the game at 21-all on two May free throws, Grayson out-scored Rockdale 10-6 in the final five minutes to grab a four-point halftime lead.
None too pleased with her first-half performance, Rockdale’s Alana Moore recorded more turnovers (five) than points (three) in her first 16 minutes of action. Determined to play better in the second half, the junior delivered.
The Bulldogs battled back to knot the game at 40-all heading into the fourth quarter, but found themselves trailing 44-40 with 6:05 remaining.
Moore scored the next seven points for the Bulldogs, including a three-for-three trip to the free throw line and a go-head layup with 4:15 remaining to give Rockdale a 47-46 lead.
The Bulldogs never trailed from that point forward.
“She’s been on varsity since she was a freshman and she’s continuing to grow every game,” Turley said of Moore. “(She) was down in the beginning, but because she’s that veteran, she let her defense activate her offense. Once that got going, watch out.”
Moore later gave Rockdale a 55-51 lead with two more free throws with 53 seconds remaining and knocked down one more free throw with 23 seconds remaining to keep their lead at four, 57-53.
It was Moore’s offensive rebound following a pair of Stephan Sellers free throw misses that set up her made free throw with the Bulldogs clinging to a three-point lead.
All that, however set up Grayson with a chance to tie or win the game with 10 seconds remaining trailing 57-55. The Rams didn’t make it far, though after Moore stole the ensuing pass before Grayson could cross half court and ended the game with a layup to seal the win for the Bulldogs.
Moore ended the game with a team-high 19 points, 16 of which were scored in the final two quarters and was all smiles after helping lead her team to victory down the stretch.
“It felt amazing,” Moore said of her performance. “I’ve really been in a slump lately, so to have a second half like that, it made me feel like it’s a turnaround. That’s what I need. We did good tonight, but we have to keep improving. We still have some stuff to work on.”
With the majority of Rockdale’s team comprised of underclassmen, including freshmen Lia Edwards, Madison Presha and Williams, who combined to score 14 points Friday night, May said they have shown no fear so far this season.
“It’s their mentality,” May said. “We’ve been in tough games like this. The game Tuesday (against Archer), we won in double overtime. We don’t worry about the name Grayson. We just treat them as another team and try and get the win.”
For Turley, he likes the position his team is in with five region games remaining on the schedule prior to next month’s Region 8-AAAAAAA tournament at Shiloh.
“It’s always good to be in a good game like this,” Turley said. “Coach (Robin) Potter is an awesome coach and she always prepares her team. It was a little redemption tonight. It’s a nice win for the ladies because they’ve been battle tested. It’s good to see that they’re maturing at a good time.”
Sellers chipped in with 10 points for the Bulldogs while Edwards and Williams each scored six in the win.
