Each week during the basketball season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Boys Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at midnight.
This week’s winner is Rockdale’s Chase Hill. The Rockdale freshman ended the week’s voting with 550 votes to beat out Heritage’s James White, who finished with 274. Newton’s Qua Brown finished third while Eastside’s Myles Rice took fourth.
Hill scored a career-high 17 points in a 72-52 win over East Clarendon on Saturday and ended the Bulldogs’ three-game tournament averaging 11.3 points-per-game. The freshman shot 11 of 19 from the field (58 percent) during the tournament.