MACON -- Not known to show emotion following a win on the mat, Rockdale’s Kaleb Walley could hardly wait to celebrate Saturday afternoon inside the Macon Centreplex.
Looking to become the first Bulldog to win an individual state title since 2014, Walley reached the 195-pound Class AAAAAAA finals and defeated Forsyth Central’s Branden Redecker 5-0, igniting an epic celebration.
Walley sprinted towards first-year head coach Alonzo Allen - the last Bulldog to win a state title six years ago - and dove into his arms, nearly jumping too high in the process.
“I knew it was coming,” Allen said. “He was so happy, he jumped higher than he usually does. I didn’t think he knew he was going to jump that high. It was just awesome. Knowing that I was the guy jumping on the coach and now I’m the guy getting jumped on, it feels amazing.”
Walley then pointed towards the Rockdale text on his wrestling singlet and let out several roars before finally making his way off the mat and into the underbelly of the stadium where his teammates, coaches and family all rushed him in excitement.
“It was unreal,” Walley said. “I didn’t know what to think. I just wanted to celebrate. I ran and jumped as high as I could. I was excited. I just let all of the emotions come out. I went wild.”
Walley’s run to a state title began Thursday with two pins against Newnan’s Ashton Heflin in the opening round and West Forsyth’s Jay Helstone in the quarterfinals. On Friday, Walley matched up against Brookwood’s JoJo Oldknow (41-10) in the semifinals and led 5-0 after the first period.
Oldknow trimmed Walley’s lead to 5-4 heading into the third and final period. With a trip to Saturday’s finals on the line, Walley scored a takedown five seconds into the third period before eventually pinning Oldknow in the closing seconds.
“When I finally pinned (Oldknow) in the third period, I felt like I was on top of the world,” Walley said. “I honestly felt like I could beat anybody when I did that.”
Awaiting Walley in the finals was the Sectionals B champion from the previous weekend, Redecker, who breezed past his first three opponents Thursday and Friday with two pins and a 7-1 decision.
Appearing cool, calm and collected on the outside, Walley said his nerves were at an all-time high prior to the match.
“(Allen) was telling me not to be nervous before the match,” Walley said. “Knowing that he was in the exact same situation as me as a junior in the finals and winning it, it made it so much better because I knew he was in my corner and knew the exact experience that I was going through.”
In the early moments of Saturday’s finals, it appeared Redecker was on his way to scoring a takedown after grabbing a firm hold of Walley’s leg, forcing the Rockdale junior to hop on one foot looking to break the hold.
“I just live by the philosophy that my coach goes by and that’s if you score the first point, you can win the match,” Walley said. “I just felt like I couldn’t give up those points, so I had to keep scrambling.”
To Redecker’s surprise, Walley was indeed able to break the hold and went on to score a takedown with less than 10 seconds remaining in the first period to grab a 2-0 lead.
Looking to cut Walley’s lead in half, Redecker chose to go down to start the second period. For the entire two-minute period, Walley kept a firm grasp of Redecker and never let him come close to escaping.
“I looked at coach Alonzo before the second period and he told me tough on top,” Walley said. “We work that in practice all the time.”
With Walley on bottom to start the third period, the junior earned a quick escape to grab a 3-0 lead. With 12 seconds remaining in the match, Walley scored one final takedown to ice the match.
Expecting Walley to win the state title all along, Allen was overjoyed to see it come to fruition.
“That was a special moment, especially since it’s been awhile,” Allen said. “It’s just surreal. We knew it was going to happen, it just took time. We’ve had guys in the finals and just couldn’t finish it. To have him do it the year I come back is amazing.”
Walley completed his goal of winning a state title and did so without losing a match this season. Walley ended the year 53-0 with the vast majority of his victories coming via pinfall.
“It’s just an amazing season,” Allen said. “That’s something I never did. I never had an undefeated season. For him to do it with the ups and downs of those tough guys he had to face and grind out matches, it’s just amazing. He has the heart for it.”
