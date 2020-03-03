CONYERS -- For the second year in a row, Rockdale County goalkeeper Mackenzie Kennelly made her presence known against Archer.
As a sophomore last season, it was Kennelly’s three penalty kick saves on the road against the Tigers that helped secure a 6-5 PK shootout victory for the Bulldogs.
On Tuesday night, Kennelly was just as dominant, stopping numerous shots on goal before watching teammate Rianne Morris deliver the game-winning goal with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.
The goal, assisted by senior Carly Kimpling, secured a much-needed 1-0 victory for the Bulldogs after losing a heartbreaker at home to Grayson 1-0 last Friday night.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 4-0 against the Tigers dating back to the 2018 season.
“Amazing,” Rockdale head coach Shelley Seagraves said of Kennelly’s performance. “She said she was feeling angry. I said, ‘well use that anger.’ We found out how to get her going.”
In the early stages of the match, it appeared the Bulldogs were inching closer to scoring the opening goal after creating two quality looks. Kimpling nearly gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the match, but her shot attempt was corralled by the Archer keeper.
From that point on, however, scoring opportunities for the Bulldogs were few and far in between.
Kennelly made six saves in the first half with most proving to be easy for the junior to stop. Her saves in the second half only got more challenging.
Continuing to fire shots at Kennelly, Archer came ever so close to taking a 1-0 lead in the games’ 49th minute. Kennelly needed her foot to save a point-blank shot from the Tigers before her backline was able to clear the ball out of harm's way.
With just over nine minutes remaining in the match, Kennelly dove to her left to stop another quality shot from the Tigers. After making one last sliding save to her right less than a minute later, the Bulldogs managed to find some offense.
Forced to play defense for the Bulldogs Tuesday night instead of her normal forward position, senior Toree Thomas came close to scoring in the 73rd minute. Thomas found an opening and fired a shot just wide right of the goal.
Roughly five minutes later, the Bulldogs raced into Archer territory before finding the back of the net. With the Archer keeper pulled out of goal, Kimpling managed to find a wide-open Morris on the left side for an easy tap-in.
“That was amazing,” Kennelly said of the goal. “I could not believe that Rianne managed that. We had been making that same run the entire game and for it to finally pay off was a great feeling. It was a very big sigh of relief.”
Kennelly and the Bulldogs were able to hold off one last push from the Tigers in the final two minutes of the game and left the field with smiles after earning the hard-fought victory.
All-in-all, Kennelly made more than 10 saves for the Bulldogs and called Tuesday’s clean sheet her best performance of the young season.
“After a point, I feel like I kind of just shut down my thinking,” Kennelly said. “I couldn’t let (Archer) score on me because that would’ve been an awful feeling. I was just really focused on making sure that it stayed out. I could only do what I could do.”
The win for the Bulldogs improves their Region 8-AAAAAAA record to 2-1 on the season. Rockdale will travel to face South Gwinnett and former head coach Erwin Equihua Friday night.
Archer (boys) 5, Rockdale County 2
CONYERS -- Three goals allowed by Rockdale in the first 18 minutes proved to be the difference in a 5-2 loss at home against Archer Friday night.
Bulldogs standout Jason Redmond trimmed Archer’s lead to 3-1 with a beautiful free kick from just outside the box with 14:35 left in the first half. Xavier Hairston appeared to trim Archer’s lead to 4-2 in the closing seconds of the half, but the goal was waved off for offsides.
Rockdale eventually found its second goal in the second half when Redmond found Tony Serrano for a goal, but it was little too late as Archer scored once more in the second half to win the game by three goals.
After falling at home against Grayson 4-0 last Friday night, the Bulldogs have now surrendered eight of their nine goals allowed to the Rams and Tigers in the first half. The Bulldogs have managed to play their second halves against the two teams 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.