Rockdale County’s Noah McGlockling entered his senior season with zero offers on the table and was already content with the possibility of not playing football anymore at the conclusion of the season.
Starting at cornerback for the Bulldogs while also making his debut on offense as a wide receiver, it didn’t take long for McGlockling’s plans after high school to change. The senior went on to intercept five passes and did not allow a touchdown in coverage.
He also racked up 400 yards on offense - 243 receiving and 157 rushing - and found the end zone twice. By the end of the season, McGlockling had several offers to his name and narrowed his list down to Gardner-Webb, West Georgia and UT Martin ahead of February’s National Signing Day.
Surrounded by friends and family, McGlockling waited to make his announcement and revealed he would be signing with Gardner-Webb moments before signing on the dotted line.
Unable to keep a smile off of his face while signing his paperwork, McGlockling said it was a day he had been looking forward to for quite some time.
“It’s just a surreal feeling,” McGlockling said. “I always looked at the older kids that came through here and I always said I wanted to be like them no matter where it was. When I finally got that opportunity, it just made me want to work even harder to get to this moment. I have more work to do in the future.”
McGlockling was named the Citizen’s Breakout Player of the Year and thanked Rockdale head coach Jamie Baldwin and assistant coach Everett Nicholas for helping him get to the next level.
“It’s been really crazy,” McGlockling said. “Before the season, I made up my mind that if football wasn’t going to be for me after our 10th game, I would be OK with it. I was making peace with it. It’s just a blessing to be able to get the offers and having coach Baldwin and coach Nic believing in me and putting me in position to make plays that even I didn’t know I could make.”
Mainly recruited to play cornerback, McGlockling plans to fight for playing time on the defensive side of the ball next fall, a position he feels more than comfortable playing at the next level.
“(Gardner-Webb) see’s me playing corner,” McGlockling said. “It excites me because corner has been mainly what I’ve been working during my high school career. That’s what coach Nic put me at my sophomore season and told me that I would be great at it. Defensive back is where I need to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.