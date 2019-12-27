CONYERS -- Wrestling is in Christopher Ponce’s blood.
For as long as the Rockdale County junior can remember, the sport of wrestling has always played a key role in his life.
From his cousin Luis Ponce bringing Rockdale County an individual state title in 2009, to his older brother Jose Robledo claiming an individual state title in 2012, Christopher Ponce now takes the mat donning a Bulldogs singlet, looking to become the third wrestler in his family to have his hand raised in the state finals.
After wrestling in only 13 varsity matches as a sophomore last season and failing to reach the state traditional tournament, Ponce entered the summer with the boost he needed to take his talents to the next level.
Ponce soon learned of the hiring of head coach Alonzo Allen, who would be taking over the program, effective immediately. Allen, a 2013 Rockdale graduate, wrestled with both Robledo and Ulises Ponce, another cousin of his who finished as the 2011 state runner-up.
Fresh off a successful collegiate career wrestling at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, it didn’t take long for Allen and Ponce to get acquainted with one another.
“He came over this summer and was one of the guys that always put in the work,” Allen said of Ponce. “I didn’t pick the captains this year. I let the team pick and he’s a captain as a junior.”
Ending last season at 7-6 with no clear direction on what his future would hold as a wrestler at Rockdale, Ponce has yet to lose in 24 matches this season. Currently ranked as the No. 6 wrestler in Class AAAAAAA at 132 pounds, Ponce has credited his early-season success to hard work.
“I’ve been working three times harder than I ever have,” Ponce said. “I’ve been more motivated. Last year I really didn’t get much. I didn’t get to wrestle (varsity) until the last couple of months. I think it was just a matter of me putting my mind to it. I just train hard at practice. I think that if you train hard at practice, the work will be done by itself when you wrestle.”
Ponce’s drop in weight class is another key contributor to his 24-0 record to start the season. After wrestling at 145 pounds last season, Ponce’s drop to 132 has been a match made in heaven for the junior.
“Last year, he was wrestling at 145 and was weighing like 130,” Allen said. “That’s two weight classes up and is a big weight advantage. You could tell that once he got down to the right weight class that he would be killing it. So with him doing what he’s doing now, It’s not a surprise to me. I was telling people about him before the season even started.”
In the early stages of the season, Ponce managed to surprise himself at times with the success that he was having. Now with more than 20 matches under his belt, the junior said he belongs.
“At the beginning, I was a little bit surprised,” Ponce said. “But then when I really started thinking about it, I knew I had this in me the entire time. I just had to push myself beyond the limits that I thought I had.”
Ponce made his biggest statement of the season to date earlier this month competing in the South Metro Duals. Wrestling in the event for the first time in his career, Ponce won the 132-pound weight class and was named the most outstanding wrestler after recording pins in all four of his matches.
“It felt great,” Ponce said of his South Metro title. “It was actually my first metro tournament and it was nice to see my family proud of me. It feels good when you’re on top.”
From a talent standpoint, Ponce said he has yet to wrestle someone this season that is either better, or equal to him, skill wise.
“I feel like I’ve just been better than everyone that I’ve wrestled,” Ponce said. “I don’t think I’ve been evenly matched yet and that’s why I’m still training. I know there is someone out there that is going to give me a good challenge and I need to be prepared for that.”
Pinpointing Ponce’s biggest goal for the 2019-20 season isn’t hard. The junior has his sights set on becoming the third member of his family to win a state title, something that hasn’t been done at Rockdale since Allen’s title in 2013.
“That’s a pretty big goal,” Ponce said. “I feel like that’s my first step in becoming what I want to be. A state championship is just the beginning. I try to keep my families’ legacy going so that my name and their name will live on forever. I want to be better than them. Not just meeting up to their standards.”
In the eyes of Allen, winning a state title this season is definitely in the realm of possibilities for Ponce.
“We’re telling everybody that he is our dark-horse,” Allen said. “He’s not a dark-horse to us, but he will be to everybody else. To be honest with you, he could win it all this year. I have no doubt that if he’s wrestling the way he’s been wrestling come February, he’s going to dominate everybody.”