COVINGTON -- With Alcovy hanging around late in the first quarter, Rockdale County’s Shaquice May put the team on her back.
May’s three-pointer at the buzzer gave the Bulldogs a slim 15-14 lead heading into the second quarter, opening up what would soon turn into a career-high 30 points and a dominant 64-40 victory over the Tigers Saturday afternoon in the NewRock Showcase.
The junior finished the game 11 of 16 from the field and did all of her scoring in the first three quarters while also dishing out five assists and stealing five passes.
“It felt good,” May said. “I was trying to find my teammates, but I knew the game was going to come. I just let the game come to me and was making sure that my team was hyping me up. It means a lot to me because it shows that I can go out there and play and don’t have to do too much. I just stick to what I know.”
The Bulldogs also received strong play from fellow junior Alana Moore, who stole five passes, dished out three assists and scored seven points. As a team, the Bulldogs assisted on 17 of its 24 baskets and forced Alcovy into 34 turnovers.
“We got up on our fundamental principles of defense and we just tried to push it to our style of basketball,” Rockdale County head coach Sean Turley said. “(The forced turnovers) were good because we were missing some easy shots under the basket. Whenever you’re missing those, you need something to supplement it, and they did a really good job of coming together and playing defense. Really proud of the effort.”
The Bulldogs and Tigers found themselves tied on four separate occasions in the first quarter. All four times, it was the Tigers holding a 2-point advantage before allowing a Bulldog answer on the other end.
With the Tigers holding a 14-12 advantage thanks to a Serai Johnson layup with under 30 seconds remaining in the quarter, May connected on her fourth made shot of the quarter - a 3-pointer from the corner - as the buzzer sounded.
The Bulldogs led by as many as seven points in the early stages of the second quarter before the Tigers closed the gap with a 5-0 run. Trailing Rockdale 21-19 at the 3-minute mark, the Bulldogs closed out the quarter on an 8-2 run to grab a 29-21 lead at halftime.
May managed to score six of the Bulldogs’ final eight points to close out the half and entered the break with 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting.
A Nylah Williams layup from Madison Presha on the Bulldogs’ first possession of the third quarter gave them their first double-digit lead of the game, 31-21.
But just a quickly as the Bulldogs appeared to be off to the races, the Tigers slowly chipped away and cut the lead to six points, 33-27 on a Unique Reed three-pointer.
On the very next possession, May answered back with her second three-pointer of the game, the jumpstart of what turned into a rout from that point forward in favor of the Bulldogs
May assisted on the Bulldogs’ next two baskets - a Presha fastbreak layup and a Lia Edwards three-pointer - before drilling her third three-pointer of the game to extend their lead to 44-30.
Leading the Tigers 47-31, May scored her 30th and final point of the night on a fastbreak layup with 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a commanding 49-31 lead.
“She’s doing a good job,” Turley said of May. “When Shaquice facilitates for everyone else, it opens her up. She’s dangerous on the pass, so you almost have to pick your poison. Are you going to let her shoot or are you going to let her pass because she can get you out of the way.”
With Turley pulling his starters one by one in the fourth quarter of play, the Bulldogs still managed to out-score the Tigers 15-9 in the final eight minutes. Elyn Grey scored five points in the quarter while Spirit Williams scored four.
All-in-all, nine different Bulldogs scored in the game.
“In the style that we play, everyone should be able to eat,” Turley said. “This was one of those games. The energy was really nice. They were together as sisters. God is good.”
The Tigers were paced by Johnson’s 13 points on three made three-pointers. Ajoyous Tuggle scored 10 while Reed scored six in the loss.