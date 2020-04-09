Rockdale County senior Jovanni Butler has signed with the Iowa Lakes Community College wrestling program.
Butler was a state-placer this past season at 152 pounds, finishing fifth in Class AAAAAAA and earning first-team All-Citizen honors. He went 51-5 as a senior and won East and South Metro championships.
