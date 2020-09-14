Rockdale County senior Shaquice May committed Monday to the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) women’s basketball program.
May was an All-Citizen first-team selection last season after averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals and helping Rockdale to the second round of the state playoffs. She also earned all-state honors from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
