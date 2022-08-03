Spirits are pretty high on the Rockdale County High School softball diamond.
With two new faces in the dugout leading the team, the Bulldogs return everyone from last year's squad, including senior standout pitcher/shortstop Laila Wood, who did everything for the high school team last year. The two fresh faces are new coaches Frank Vashaw and Steve Wagner, who both have a long coaching history on the diamond and believe that last year's 2-15 record is a thing of the past.
"We had more participation in tryouts this spring and we got in more work this summer than any Rockdale softball team the last 10 years," head coach Frank Vashaw said. "Coach Wagner has worked especially hard this summer with the players and with some facility improvements to instill some pride and help change the mindset and the culture. We feel better about where we are now. We feel like we are growing each day."
Along with Wood, the Bulldogs return promising a power hitter, sophomore Gabby Lloyd, and a tenacious infielder, junior Kaylee Johnson. Vashaw believes this core of players will help Rockdale compete at a higher level this season and continue to get the program pointed in the right direction.
The Bulldogs kick off their season Friday at home against county rival Heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.