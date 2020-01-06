MONROE -- The start to Ed Pollard’s season for Rockdale was one he’d like to forget after watching his chances of repeating as South Metro’s heavyweight champion go up in smoke last month following a second-round disqualification against Eastside’s Seth Martin.
In last Saturday’s East Metro Duals at Monroe Area High School, Pollard found himself lined up against Martin again, this time for the rights to compete in the heavyweight finals later that afternoon.
Pollard went on to pin Martin with relative ease and needed only 47 seconds to pin Elbert County’s Quen Moss in the finals to claim the fifth and final individual title for the Bulldogs on the day, the most of any of the 20 teams in competition.
After finishing as a state runner-up one season ago, the current No. 1 ranked Class AAAAAAA heavyweight in the state has officially turned the corner on the season, first-year head coach Alonzo Allen said.
“I think after getting disqualified and us not hounding him about it, we just had to tell him that he has to step up,” Allen said. “I think that finally clicked. I think he had a little kumbaya with himself and knows that wasn’t him. Having him come back and be dominant means our lineup is complete and we’re ready to go.”
The Bulldogs finished in second place behind Elbert County, something Allen was pleased with, despite falling just nine points short of a team championship.
“Our guys battled,” Allen said. “They didn’t just let anyone take the win, even though we had some losses. The guys that won, they had to earn their wins against us. We had eight guys place and that proves that we’re right there.”
Joining Pollard as an individual champion for Rockdale included Kaleb Walley (195), Jovanni Butler (160), Antonio Lucero (138) and Chris Ponce (132). For Butler, Lucero and Ponce, their 2020 East Metro titles were their first. Both Pollard and Walley were returning as East Metro Champs from one season ago.
Butler’s title was especially thrilling for the senior after having his season come to an abrupt end last year while competing at the East Metro Duals. Butler broke his clavicle while competing in the tournament and missed the remainder of the season.
On Saturday, Butler pinned North Oconee’s Sean O’Brien in the semifinals before defeating Walnut Grove’s Skyler Jones 9-6 in the finals. After ending his junior season with a 25-2 record, Butler is 28-1 this season.
After finishing in third at last month’s South Metro Duals, Lucero gutted out a tough 9-8 victory against North Oconee’s Hayden Prior, 9-8 in the semifinals before defeating Heritage’s Myran Henderson 7-5 in the finals.
Lucero finished his junior season with a 36-14 record and is now 23-1 this season.
“From the get-go, I knew Antonio had the potential,” Allen said. “He’s one of our best guys on the team. I just think he’s starting to put it together now that it’s his senior year. Most of our guys have improved from last year.”
Junior standout Ponce continued his dominance this season with a 132-pound title over Eastside’s Zack Cason in the finals. Entering the tournament with a perfect 25-0 record and a South Metro title to his name, Ponce recorded four more pins over the two-day tournament and is now a perfect 29-0 on the season.
Walley earned his title at 195 pounds with a 4-2 win over Monroe Area’s Bernard Manga in the finals. Walley has also yet to lose a match this season.
Other Bulldogs that paced on the day included junior Ya’Donnis Hardaway, who earned a 7-5 sudden victory over Eastside’s Cory Christian to take home third. Hardaway finished fifth in last year’s East Metro Duals as a sophomore.
At 152 pounds, Rockdale’s Hunter Muse nabbed a third-place finish after pinning Elbert County’s Robert Scoggins. Jalon Bailey also managed to place at the tournament after narrowly missing out on a third-place match.
Finishing the tournament with eight placers was a big positive for Allen, who is coaching a Bulldogs’ team that graduated several state placers from one season ago.
“The guys are pushing each other at practice,” Allen said. “I knew we had guys that could win it and I knew the guys we had in the finals were going to win it all. Even though it was a tough semifinals and finals, like I tell them all the time, it’s all mental. Once you think you can win, you’re going to win.”
The Bulldogs will now gear up for Saturday’s Area Duals at home. A first-place finish would give the Bulldogs three consecutive Area Duals titles after defeating Archer in each of the past two seasons.
Allen thinks his team should retain their title without little to no worry.
“If everybody wrestles on all cylinders and how they wrestled this past weekend, I think we will win area with ease, to be honest,” Allen said. “I don’t think anybody can touch us if everybody is clicking.”
An Area Duals title would also mark the end of the Bulldogs’ Class AAAAAAA run for the foreseeable future. The Bulldogs will compete in Class AAAAAA starting next season.
After failing to beat Archer while wrestling at Rockdale, Allen said one last win over the Tigers would be big, not only for the team, but for himself, too.
“That would be nice, especially for me personally,” Allen said. “When I was in high school and we wrestled Archer, we never beat them. We never came close to beating them. So to actually be apart of a team that beats Archer, at least for the last time in area, would be a big accomplishment. To come out and win would be big.”