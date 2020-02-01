LOGANVILLE -- Both Rockdale County head coach Alonzo Allen and Archer head coach Keith Jannett left Saturday’s Region 8-AAAAAAA wrestling meet at Grayson pleased with their team’s performances after the two combined to qualify 23 wrestlers for sectionals.
The Tigers led the way with 13 sectionals qualifiers, seven of which recorded first-place finishes.
As a team, the Tigers (264 points) won the tournament, defeating second-place Rockdale (215 points). South Gwinnett took third with 183 points while Grayson took fourth with 141. Newton (124) and Shiloh (55) rounded out the scoring.
Vernon Rogers (106), Wade Hipp (113), Martin Mize (120), Cameron Sapp (126), Florin Myndresku (138), Nathan Pratt (145) and Alex Mincey (182) were responsible for the Archer’s seven first-place finishes.
Aaron McNair (170) and Isaiah Mickles (195) took second on the day for the Tigers while Antwan Verdell (132), Marlon Douglas (152) and Mekhi Alexander (160) each took third. Adyn Keilwitz (285) rounded out the sectionals qualifiers for the Tigers with a fourth-place finish.
The Bulldogs were close behind with 10 qualifiers and walked away with five region champions. Chris Ponce (132), Jovanni Butler (152) and Jalon Bailey (170) were first-time region champs while junior Kaleb Walley (195) won his third in a row and and senior Ed Pollard (285) won his second.
Ya’Donnis Hardaway (145), Hunter Muse (160), Donovan Burroughs (182) and Lesario Reid (220) were all first-time sectionals qualifiers for the Bulldogs while Antonio Lucero (138) qualified for sectionals for the second straight year.
Lucero, Hardaway, Muse and Burroughs each finished as region runner-ups while Reid took third. Muse qualified for sectionals last season while competing at Social Circle.
“We battled,” Allen said. “We didn’t get points in four weight classes, so I’ll take the battle. Everyone looked good. Our guys that placed, we had nine in the finals. I wasn’t worried about this weekend. The guys that wanted to qualify, qualified. I can’t complain. I’ll take that over anything, anyday.”
South Gwinnett qualified qualified 12 wrestlers, Grayson qualified eight, Newton qualified seven and Shiloh qualified five to round out the sectional qualifiers from Saturday’s tournament.
Jaden Mitchell (106), Khalil Suhail (113), Daviv Richards (126), Lester Jaimes (132) and Damian Clark (285) each took second for the Comets.
Amir Malik (120), William Sanabria (138), Shakoi Lockhart (170), Myles Mitchell (182) and Kevin Contreras (195) finished third while Jordan Riche (145) and Athin Kouassi (152) rounded out the qualifiers in fourth.
Grayson’s Davon Mayfield was the Rams’ lone region champion Saturday at 160 pounds. Mayfield pinned Rockdale’s Muse in the finals to grab the title. David Mendoza (152) and Gurvin (220) Both took second while Justin Smith (106) and Kyjuan Stready (126) took third.
Jayson Barber (113) Justin Norman (120) and Daniel Leiva (132) rounded out Grayson’s sectional qualifiers with fourth-place finishes.
Newton’s lone region champion came in the 220-pound bout when senior Micah Bryant pinned Grayson’s Lafayette Gurvin in the finals. The title marked Bryant’s second in as many years.
“It was really thrilling,” Bryant said. “Last year, I got first as an individual in my first year. Getting it again feels great. I feel ready for sectionals and state. I’m just ready.”
Orlando Rodes finished as the region runner-up at 120 pounds while Sheldon Mills (138), Kawaskee Teemer (145), Landyn Camp (113) and Jason Nelson (285) each took third. Kevin Soto (160) and Amari Talton (170) both finished fourth to round out the Rams’ qualifiers.
Five Generals took fourth Saturday, including Bryan Olarte (126), Armani Dunn (160), Dresdan Frazier (182), Traevon Roberts (195) and Deonte Mcnair (220).
