MACON -- Rockdale wrestling’s run at the Class AAAAAAA state duals came to an abrupt end Friday afternoon when the Bulldogs were eliminated by Archer in the second round of the wrestlebacks.
After previously beating Archer 35-32 in last week’s Area 8 duals finals, the Bulldogs were sent home with a heartbreaking 37-36 loss.
Matchups played a key role in Rockdale’s loss to Archer on Friday. After earning a pin during last week’s area duals, senior Robert Perez was pinned by Archer standout Cameron Sapp, who did not participate in the first meeting.
Six Bulldogs wrestled at a higher weight class against Archer on Friday, starting with junior Ya’Donnis Hardaway at 152 pounds through Jalon Bailey at 182 pounds. Hardaway, Hunter Muse (160), Jovanni Butler (170) and Bailey each won their matches against Archer, but the damage was already done.
Starting the match at 195 pounds, the Tigers jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead before Kaleb Walley (220) and Ed Pollard (285) both pinned their opponents to give Rockdale a 12-6 lead.
The Tigers made their run through the lightweights, however and rattled off four consecutive wins to grab a commanding 30-12 lead. Rockdale’s Chris Ponce trimmed the deficit to 30-18 after a pin at 132 pounds, but the Tigers regained control with wins at 138 and 145.
Entering Hardaway’s match at 152, the Bulldogs trailed 37-18 with four matches remaining. Hardaway gutted out a 4-1 victory to trim Archer’s lead to 37-21 before Muse pinned Archer’s Mekhi Alexander to trim the lead to 37-27.
Needing at least combination of 10 points in the final two bouts, the Bulldogs were unable to muster that after Butler was only able to come away with three points after defeating Archer’s Aaron McNair 7-3 at 170.
Bailey recorded a pin for the Bulldogs at 182, ending the match with a one-point loss for the Bulldogs, 37-36.
The Tigers went on to wrestle for third place, losing to West Forsyth on Saturday
The state duals started out promising for the Bulldogs, who took care of business against North Paulding in the first round Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs trailed 6-0 after two matches at 170 and 182 but won three straight after Walley (195), Lesario Reed (220) and Pollard (285) each pinned their opponents. Camrin Bowles won his 113-pound match, as did Perez (126) and Ponce (132).
Leading North Paulding 33-21 following a Hardaway victory at 145 pounds, things got interesting for the Bulldogs after Muse was pinned in stunning fashion after leading his match 17-4 in the third period.
With Rockdale’s lead trimmed to six points, Butler finished off North Paulding with a 15-3 win at 160 pounds to hand the Bulldogs a 37-27 victory.
Matched up with No. 4 West Forsyth in Round 2 Thursday evening, the Bulldogs fell behind the eight ball quick and never recovered en route to a disappointing 43-15 loss.
Starting at 182 pounds, the Bulldogs entered the heavyweight bout trailing West Forsyth 12-3. In desperate need of victory, Pollard was pinned by Dylan Fairchild in a rematch of last year’s sectionals semifinals, a match Pollard pinned Fairchild.
Pollard’s loss gave West Forsyth a commanding 18-3 lead and added to it with wins at 106, 113, 120 and 126. In the first eight bouts, Rockdale found itself trailing 40-3. Ponce, who has lost just once on the season, earned Rockdale’s one and only pin of the match at 132 pounds.
Already eliminated, Both Hardaway and Muse lost before Butler and Bailey earned victories to end the match.
While the state duals did not not end the way the Bulldogs had expected it to, several Bulldogs had strong showings in the 16-team tournament.
Ponce, Butler and Walley each went a perfect 3-0 while Pollard, Bailey and Hardaway each went 2-1. The Bulldogs will now gear up for the area traditional meet at Grayson High School on Feb. 1. The wrestlers that qualify as individuals will then compete at sectionals the following weekend for a chance to qualify for the state meet starting on Feb.12.
