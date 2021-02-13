Rockdale County’s Kaleb Walley and Heritage’s Will Parker led the way among local wrestlers in Friday’s Class AAAAAA state championships in Macon.
Walley reached the finals in the 195-pound weight class, where he fell to Valdosta’s Josh McCutchen (27-2) by pin at the 3-minute, 14-second mark. It was the first loss of the season by Walley, who won 3-1 and 3-2 decisions in his first two matches at state and pinned Kennesaw Mountain’s Nick Palmiotto in the semifinals.
Parker defeated Creekview’s Chase Disney 7-0 in the third-place match at 182 pounds, finishing off a 22-5 season. Parker won his first two matches by pin and 11-3 major decision, then lost a heartbreaking semifinal in sudden death 6-4. From there, he rallied for an 8-1 win over Richmond Hill’s Dylan Tucker in the consolation semifinal to reach the third-place match.
