LAWRENCEVILLE --- Archer only needed two quarters to blow by Rockdale County Friday night.
The combination of a balanced offense and a stationary run defense put the Tigers back in the win column with a 38-7 victory over the Bulldogs.
Archer's offensive line ran the ball at will in the first half, combining a total of 131 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The passing attack played its part as well, contributing 159 receiving yards and a touchdown of its own.
The Tiger defense's ability to give their offense the ball with a short field early in the game quickly turned into Archer points. Archer started three of their four drives in the first quarter in Bulldog territory.
Archer began the game on their own 27. Following a long eight play drive consisting of long passes and runs, the Tigers found themselves in a fourth down situation on the Rockdale 13, where kicker Jacob Waters was unable to finish Archer's final drive, missing a chip-shot wide right.
Much like they would all night long, though, the Archer defense quickly got their offense the ball back on a quick Rockdale three-and-out. Rockdale punted its first short punt of the night, giving the Tigers the ball on the Bulldog 49.
From there, the offense hit the ground running and never looked back. Running back Schmari Campbell and quarterback Carter Peevy led the rushing attack to the Rockdale eight yard line. Cambell took a handoff up the middle and ran into a wall of Bulldog red at the six yard line. Instead of going down, though, a wave of Tiger offensive linemen pushed Campbell over the Rockdale defense and into the endzone.
Following three straight three-and-outs, Archer had yet another short field in front of them, this time starting their drive from the Rockdale 39. Running back Renoldo Spivey Jr. only needed three carries to put another touchdown on the board. Spivey took a handoff from the Rockdal three yard line and stumbled over a pile of linemen up the middle and into the endzone for the score.
On the ensuing drive, it seemed after two Rockdale first downs and possession at midfield that the Bulldogs at least had a hand up in the field position battle until a shanked 7-yard punt put the Tigers right back in good field position, on their own 45.
It was another short drive as quarterback found speedy receiver Trey Messer over the middle of the field on a slant-and-run and watched Messer bolt past the Rockdale defense and into the endzone for a 41 yard score.
Just two plays later, a Rockdale fumbled handoff gave Archer the ball on the Rockdale 20. Only four plays after, kicker Jacob Waters split the uprights to extend the Tiger lead to 24.
After the Archer defense forced the fifth Rockdale punt of the day, the Tigers began to feed the running backs again. Several runs from Campbell, Spivey Jr. and Peevy put the ball on the Bulldog six yard line, where juked and jived his way into the end zone, capping off a 72-yard drive, the longest of the night.
The Tigers scored their final touchdown of the night with little time to spare before the half when Spivey Jr broke off a 56 yard touchdown sprint to the endzone. "I just saw a big hole from the linemen," Spivey Jr. said. "(I) hit the line and broke through."
A sack of Rockdale quarterback Chandler Peters at the Archer 14 foiled any last minute touchdown hopes for the Bulldogs as they entered the locker room down, 38-0.
The Tiger offense was much slower in the second half, likely due to many of the reserves playing. Besides a Rockdale 38-yard touchdown pass from Rockdale County backup quarterback Zachary Hill to Darnell Stephens, there was no scoring in the second half.
The Tiger defense was nothing short of dominant, giving up minus-5 rushing yards and only 122 receiving yards in the first half. 72 of those yards all came on the final drive of the first half.
The Tiger pass rush was in the backfield all night long, mustering three sacks.
ARCHER 38, ROCKDALE COUNTY 7
Archer 14 24 0 0 -- 38
Rockdale 0 0 0 7 -- 7
FIRST QUARTER
Archer: Schmari Campbell 8 run (Jacob Waters kick) 7:19
Archer: Renoldo Spivey Jr. 3 run (Waters kick) 2:01
SECOND QUARTER
Archer: Trey Messer 41 pass from Carter Peevy (Waters kick) 11:07
Archer: Waters 36 FG 9:42
Archer: Campbell 6 run (Waters kick) 5:35
Archer: Spivey Jr. 56 run (Waters kick) 1:16
FOURTH QUARTER
Rockdale: Darnell Stephens 38 pass from Zachary Hill (Cole Nangle kick) 1:45