COVINGTON -- Coming into Alcovy’s Week 11 matchup against first-place Evans, a win wasn’t going to play much of a role in the Tigers' chances of making the playoffs, which will be determined in next week’s road matchup at Greenbrier.
But with hopes of snapping their 2-game losing streak in Region 3-AAAAAA play and taking some much-needed momentum into their showdown with the Wolfpack next Friday, the Tigers were unable to stay with the pesky Knights, who after taking command of the game in the third quarter, went on to hand the Tigers a 38-15 loss.
In what was a tale of two halves Friday night at Sharp Stadium, defense stole the show in the first half for both the Tigers and Knights.
Alcovy went with freshman quarterback Ashton Evans instead of MJ Stroud to start the game, and it did not go as planned. After a gain of five yards from Evans to La’ken Nettles, the Tigers lost yards of seven and four on their next two attempts.
Alcovy head coach Jason Dukes explained his decision to start Evans over Stroud after the game.
“We wanted to give him (Ashton) an opportunity,” Dukes said. “He’s done a very good job of picking up our offense and understanding what we’re doing, and he’s done a really good job in the passing game.”
To make matters worse, a bad snap on the Tigers’ ensuing punt gave Evans the ball at the Alcovy 17-yard line.
Following a big run from Knights quarterback Lleyton Lackey, all Evans needed to do was punch it in at the one-yard line. Alcovy didn’t make that easy on third down, however and forced a fumble and recovered it on the goal line.
With a slow start on their first series, the Tigers went with the run game on their next possession. They ran the ball eight times in the series, but it only got them as far as their own 43-yard line after an incomplete pass from Evans to force a punt.
Alcovy’s defense continued to impress on Evans next possession, only allowing 28 yards of offense to force a punt.
“We played as hard as a defense could play in the first half,” Dukes said.
The Tigers began to gain some traction on offense during their next series with a 25-yard run from NaTorien Holloway, followed by a 17-yard pass from Evans to Dillon Rogers two plays later. On second-and-9 at the 50-yard line, Andrae Robinson ran straight down the middle, but the ball was snatched out of his hands and recovered by the Knights.
Evans didn’t make anything out of the turnover, only gaining two yards of offense before having to punt quickly. But it wouldn’t be long until they got the ball back in their favor.
On the second play of Alcovy’s ensuing possession, a screen play was read perfectly and intercepted by the Knights’ Joe Hampton with 7:45 left in the half.
The Evans offense started at Alcovy’s 36-yard line and moved the ball to the seven with a consistent rushing attack from Lackey. Alcovy’s defense forced a three-and-out from that point on and a 27-yard field goal from Donnie Crawford put the Knights up 3-0.
Alcovy responded with a 12-play drive that resulted in a 23-yard field goal from Braxton Crawford right before the half, sending the game into halftime with the Tigers and Knights deadlocked at 3-3.
Offense, especially in favor of the Knights, was the story of the second half.
On the Knights first plav to begin the third quarter, Joefranstar Graham ran down the sideline for a 73-yard score to put Evans up 10-3.
Alcovy’s offense continued to struggle in the second half, going three-and-out on all of their offensive series in the third quarter. As for the Knights, it didn’t take much time to score again in the third with a 51-yard run from Hampton, extending their lead 17-3.
On their next possession, it only took them one play to score after a 68-yard run from Lacky, suddenly giving the Knights a commanding 24-3 lead.
“We didn’t do a very good job of getting off blocks and our run fits weren’t very good,” Dukes said. “This was a four-quarter ball game against a really good football team. We didn’t make the plays on the back end to give ourselves a chance to be successful.”
The Knights didn’t take their foot off the gas heading into the fourth quarter and scored another touchdown from Graham from 46 yards, pushing their lead to 31-3.
The Tigers finally got their first first down of the second half and first touchdown of the game on a 40-yard catch from Mathias Height.
Evans put the finishing touches on Alcovy and the game with a four-yard touchdown run from Chance Taylor to put the Knights up 38-9. Alcovy made a final run with 13 seconds left in the game with a nine-yard score from Height.
EVANS 38, ALCOVY 15
Evans Knights 0 3 21 14 -- 38
Alcovy Tigers 0 3 0 12 -- 15
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Evans: Donnie Crawford field goal, 4:41
Alcovy: Braxton Crawford field goal, 0:00
THIRD QUARTER
Evans: Joefranstar Graham 73 run (Crawford kick), 11:40
Evans: Joe Hampton: 51 run (Crawford kick), 3:41
Evans: Lleyton Lackey 68 run (Crawford kick), 1:48
FOURTH QUARTER
Evans: Graham 46 run (Crawford kick), 10:39
Alcovy: Mathias Height 40 run (Crawford kick no good), 7:02
Evans: Chance Taylor: 4 yard run (Crawford run), 2:09
Alcovy : Height 9 pass from Ashton Evans (Crawford no good), :13