The Emory Oxford Athletic Department announced earlier this month that former Eagle player Ruth Geiger has been named the seventh head women's soccer coach/instructor.
Geiger served as the interim coach for the past year.
"We are excited to have Coach Geiger as our next head women's soccer coach/instructor," Roderick Stubbs, Emory Oxford's athletic director, said in a release. "I am confident that Coach Geiger will provide the quality experience that we strive for with our varsity student-athletes. She has shown in the past year that she has the capable skills, vision and positive traits to be a successful coach. By Ruth being a former player at Emory Oxford College and a graduate of Emory University, she has a great understanding of what the players will have to deal with during their Emory experience. Her background in public health will complement her work in the classroom."
Geiger competed for the Emory Oxford Soccer team from 2009-2011. After completing her bachelor's in sociology at Emory, she went on to get her master's in public health at Emory's Rollins School of Public Health, focusing on public nutrition. She then spent six years working on Emory Oxford's Organic Farm, first as the farm apprentice, then as the assistant farmer/educator. After spending a year as the interim women's soccer coach, Geiger realized how much she enjoys coaching and working with students in that capacity and is excited to have more opportunities to teach.
"I am excited to be joining the Emory Oxford athletics team full time as the head women's soccer coach and instructor," Geiger said. "I understand the amazing impact of playing sports at the college level on Emory Oxford's students, having done so myself. I thank Coach Roderick Stubbs and Amanda Yu-Nguyen for this opportunity."
