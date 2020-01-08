CONYERS -- Since the current alignment of teams in Region 4-AAAA was created before the start of the 2016-17 season, Salem and McDonough High Schools have traded season sweeps in each of the first three years.
During the 2016-17 season, it was the Warhawks sweeping the Seminoles 2-0 before doing so again last season. The only two Seminole wins against the Warhawks came during the 2017-18 season they went 2-0.
The trend continued Tuesday night when Salem earned a hard-fought victory over McDonough 50-38, a game in which the Seminoles out-scored the Warhawks in three of the quarters.
Jeremiah Venson, who paced the Seminoles with 22 points, scored 10 of them in the opening quarter to help give Salem a 16-6 lead heading into the second. A low-scoring second quarter for both teams saw the Seminoles take a 26-15 lead into the break.
The Warhawks managed to cut the Seminole lead to 34-29 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Seminoles were able to ice the game down the stretch with several clutch free throws. Venson converted seven free throws in the fourth while Xavier Eutsey connected on a pair.
Eutsey chipped in with eight points in the win while Jaylen Bowen scored six. Emanuel Milon scored five while also grabbing a team-high nine rebounds.
With the win, the Seminoles improve to 5-1 in region play while the Warhawks fall to 4-3.
Thirty-eight points matches a season-low for the Warhawks and are the fewest points allowed in a game by the Seminoles since the 2017-18 season when they defeated Thomson 71-37 in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.