Deep playoff runs are the norm for first-year Salem boys basketball coach Wallace Corker.
As the lead assistant at Columbia from 2003-13, he was a part of five state championship teams. In the previous seven seasons as Lithonia’s head coach, he took six teams to the Elite Eight, and two reached the Final Four.
That level of success is new for Salem, which plays at Windsor Forest in the Class AAA Elite Eight at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It is the first quarterfinal appearance for the Seminoles, who hadn’t been able to push past the second round in the past.
“We knew a lot of the kids had potential and Salem had a good tradition of making the state playoffs,” Corker said. “It was just a matter of helping them advance.”
Advancing has been a success in the Seminoles’ first two playoff games under Corker.
After a runner-up finish in Region 5-AAA, they have continued the late-season momentum into the postseason. They have won 12 of 13 — the only loss was to power Sandy Creek in the region tournament finals — and have drummed up excitement within the school.
“It’s pretty exciting (at the school),” Corker said. “Our principal, our AD and the staff have bene really supportive. School is just now getting back (in person) so we haven’t got much student involvement, but they’re excited. … The players are very excited. A lot of them are taking it in. The trips are a little longer than usual. But they’re pretty focused. They’re enjoying the whole opportunity.”
Salem (20-5) defeated Oconee County 56-49 in the first round of state, then routed Dawson County 74-41 in the second round. It expects a bigger test from Windsor Forest, a state semifinal team last season.
The Seminoles counter with a talented team with standouts like Javen Flowers-Smith, Jacori Porter, Clark Mastin, Jarrod Taylor, Avion Young, Ju’wel Wilson, Jeremiah Flournoy and Brandon Kincaid. The group has meshed well with a new coach and his intensity, improving greatly on last season’s 12-14 mark.
“(The players’) commitment and hard work have been great,” Corker said. “When you get a new coach in and the kids are trying to buy in and then with COVID, it was hard. It was hard to get that summer workout in, but they bought in and committed to work hard and see it through. I’m a pretty tough coach, but they’ve shown up every day ready to work hard. … It’s just a great team. It’s a team that potentially will be back next year to compete. The kids are committed to working hard and trying to make the Salem community proud. It’s a great group of kids.”
