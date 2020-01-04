CONYERS -- Baskets were hard to come by for both Salem and Luella Friday night.
Averaging just shy of 60 points-per-game this season, the host Seminoles found themselves locked in a tight battle with Luella heading into the fourth quarter.
Salem held a slim 34-33 lead entering the final eight minutes of play and managed to extend the lead to five with 2:30 to play, only to watch their lead dwindle to two points in the closing seconds.
With an opportunity to tie or take the lead with 16.8 seconds remaining, the Seminoles managed to force a late turnover and ran the clock out to hang on for the win, 44-42. The win for Salem moves them to 4-1 in Region 4-AAAA play and snaps a five-game losing streak.
The Seminoles lost all three of their tournament games over the break and first-year head coach Inglis Hunter was happy to see his team come out and respond with a win Friday night against Luella.
“We came back off of break motivated,” Hunter said. “We didn’t play our best basketball, but we hung in there to the end and made the plays down the stretch. We missed too many layups. If we would’ve hit those layups early, we would’ve had a big lead. Overall, I give them a C-plus.”
With the game tied 6-6 in the first quarter, the Seminoles ended the final 2:02 on a 5-0 run to take an 11-6 lead into the second. The Seminoles forced seven turnovers in the opening quarter, but struggled on the glass, allowing three putback layups from the Lions.
The Seminoles trailed late in the second quarter 20-17 after a three-pointer from Luella’s Jocqua Keeton, but managed to end the quarter on an 8-2 run thanks to two three-pointers, one from Tahron Taylor and one from Jeremiah Venson.
Leading 25-22 at the break, the Seminoles opened their lead to seven points, 29-22 to start the third quarter following a Jaylen Bowen layup.
The Seminoles maintained a six-point lead with three minutes remaining in the quarter on a Taylor layup, but watched as their lead dwindled to one point, 34-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Salem never trailed in the fourth quarter, but found itself tied at 38-all with four minutes remaining. The Seminoles responded with a layup from Taylor on a slick pass from Venson and later extended the lead to 43-38 on an Xavier Eutsey layup with 2:31 remaining.
Two more second chance points from the Lions trimmed the lead to 44-42 with 40 seconds remaining, but were unable to get another shot as the Seminoles were able to eat clock and force a late turnover near midcourt.
Both Venson and Taylor paced the Seminoles with 13 points while Eutsey chipped in with eight in the victory.
“We’re just lucky to walk away with a win in one of these types of games,” Venson said. “On both sides, you could tell that it was tough (to score). I’m just glad to walk away with a win.”
Luella (girls) 69, Salem 15
CONYERS -- A promising start for the Salem girls basketball team ended with a tough 69-15 loss at home to No. 5 ranked Luella Friday night.
The Seminoles grabbed an early 2-0 lead on a Cassidy Cook steal and layup and only trailed the Lions 11-6 late in the first quarter, but were unable to keep pace with Luella’s high-powered offensive attack from that point on.
The Seminoles were out-scored 27-2 in the second quarter and managed to score just seven more points in the second half. Cook led the Seminoles in scoring with 11 points and stole six passes while Kiana Bell scored four points in the loss.