ATLANTA -- With a 3-2 road victory over North Clayton Tuesday night, the Salem boys soccer program is off to its best start in region play in five years.
The victory gives the Seminoles a 2-1 record in Region 4-AAAA play with wins coming against Luella and North Clayton. The Seminoles last started 2-1 in region play in 2015 when they were members of Region 8-AAAAA.
Freshman Brandon Samuda notched a brace in the victory, scoring twice while Asan Baddoo scored once.
Salem (girls) 9, North Clayton 0
ATLANTA -- The Salem girls soccer team earned their first Region 4-AAAA victory of the season Tuesday night, defeating North Clayton on the road 9-0 in dominant fashion.
Junior standout Lauryn Christophe scored seven times to lead the Seminoles while Triniyah Harris and Kiera Karlin both scored once in the victory.
The victory snaps a four-game losing streak for the Seminoles.
