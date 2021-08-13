The rebuilding process for Salem head coach Jarrett Laws has been a strenuous one.
From starting from scratch in 2019 to major setbacks during the shortened 2020 season, it has been a difficult road back for the Seminoles, who in 2018 put together one of the best seasons in program history.
Heading into 2021, the Seminoles were dealt another difficult blow with the loss of standout running back Willis Shepphard, who at the moment, does not plan to play football this season for personal reasons.
Sheppard has rushed for upwards of 2,000 yards in his three years at Salem including 1,108 yards in his first season as the team’s starter in 2019. After a solid season in 2020, the Seminoles will have to look elsewhere in 2021 when it comes to finding ball carriers.
“I don’t think we will have Willis this year,” Laws said. “Willis has had to engage in several things at home as far as stabilizing his family as a result of the pandemic. With respect to him, we felt it was important to let him take care of his family first. With the type of person he is, he’s a 3.5 GPA kid that has always worked and has never missed a day since he was in the eighth grade.
“We have left the door open and told him that if it’s the last week in November and he feels like everything is stable enough to return to the team, our door is going to be open and we would welcome him back with open arms.”
The plan for the 2021 season is to have a backfield by committee. Laws expects the likes of Jeffery Chandler and Isaiah Byrd to be the two main focal points at the position. Joshua Rollerson-Williams, a Heritage transfer, is also in the mix, as is Kamari Poindexter.
“Between those guys and a couple of other kids, we’re going to spend a lot of time over the next two to three weeks having them compete,” Laws said. “I’ve been very transparent with them in telling them that no one person could ever fill the hole Willis leaves. It will have to be filled by committee and all of those kids are humble and they understand that whatever is best for the team, they’re going to do.”
At quarterback, junior Deion Lewis and sophomore R.J. Smith have spent all summer battling for the starting job. Lewis was tabbed the Seminoles starter last season and got the majority of the snaps. However, Laws said that Smith will likely see playing time in 2021 at the QB position.
“(Deion’s) mental growth has been tremendous,” Laws said. “I think it’s come from being pushed very hard by R.J. There were times last year where R.J. jumped in the game and made a couple of things happen. So they’ve done a very good job competing with each other in the offseason.”
Laws said he and his staff have been very critical this summer of their two quarterbacks, but loves what both bring to the table.
“I would say those guys are really neck and neck and I think it’s a good thing because they both make each other better,” Laws said. “But I would have to give the lean towards Deion because from a mental standpoint, he does a great job of getting us into the right play. Right now, especially in the run game, Deion has given us the best chance to get ourselves in the right play. But I think both of them will see significant time.”
Whoever is at QB will have one of the state’s top emerging wide receivers in sophomore Keon Davis. After showing some flashes last season as a freshman, Laws said Davis is ready to put the state of Georgia on notice in 2021.
“His rate of growth between the end of last season and where we are now has been immeasurable,” Laws said. “He’s just starting to understand the game more. Whereas he was just a raw talent last year, now he’s starting to fine-tune some of these things. When that kid is dialed in, I think he’s as good as anyone in the metro Atlanta area as a sophomore. We’re just excited about having a legit threat that can make it happen.”
Also lining up at receiver is Newton transfer Ajay Greene, who played sparingly for the Rams last season. Greene, who is originally from the Salem district, will add some much-needed depth to the position.
One of the biggest struggles for the Seminoles during their two-year rebuilding process has been the play of the defense. With so much youth forced to play significant snaps the past two seasons, Laws thinks they are in a much better position heading into 2021.
“I feel tremendously better,” Laws said, “This offseason, a lot of those young kids that were taking the field for the first time last year, they’ve a chance to sit in the classroom and watch some film. It’s not that we have one or two dominant players, but I think they will have a chance to be a good group as long as they stay on the same page.”
On the defensive line, the Seminoles will run with sophomore defensive end Malik Moses, sophomore defensive end Russell Davis, and junior defensive tackle Demarous Hightower. Moses is the younger brother of Matthew Moses, a standout tight end from the class of 2019.
At linebacker, the Seminoles will return both Jordan Herndon and Coane Pross and will add Kamari Poindexter, who spent a lot of time at running back last season.
In the secondary, junior Zion Gregg will anchor the unit. Laws said Gregg has made major strides this offseason.
“Out of all the kids that have taken leaps from last season, I think Zion has had the greatest gain as far as body development, speed, and intellect,” Laws said. “He’s really turning into a football player.”
After not being able to play any Region 5-AAA games last season, 2021 will mark Salem’s first experience playing in arguably the state’s toughest Class AAA region.
The region includes the likes of Greater Atlanta Christian, Westminster, Cedar Grove and Sandy Creek. The Seminoles will be tasked with upsetting one of those four, in all likelihood, if they want to advance to the playoffs.
“I think our kids are pretty talented and top-to-bottom, I think we can compete,” Laws said. “It’s just a matter of them standing in the arena and having a chance to get into a fight. We tell our kids, all things are hard until they’re easy. We’re going to take it one day at a time, one play at a time and once November comes around, we will see where we’re standing.
“If you’re putting your best foot forward, there’s nothing but good that can come out of it because you’re not going to face anything tougher than what you’re facing from week to week in this region.”
