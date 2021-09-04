Only two games into the high school football season, Salem has plenty of reason for excitement.
The Seminoles are 2-0, already an improvement over a one-win, COVID-impacted 2020 season. They have matched their two-win total from 2019. Even more satisfying is this — they can rightfully say they are county champions.
Salem defeated Heritage 20-10 in the season opener, and topped Rockdale County 42-20 last week.
“Without a doubt (it means a lot to beat the other two Rockdale schools),” Salem head coach Jarrett Laws said. “It’s been a long time, from a football standpoint, since we’ve had a lot to celebrate. The kids (at the Rockdale schools) of course, they know each other. They’ve gone to middle school together. They all relate to each other. For them to have something to pride themselves on, to poke their chest out about is great. Salem sometimes feels like the forgotten little brother.”
The strong start is particularly rewarding after the difficult 2020 season, which saw Salem with a roster the third of its usual size. The county initially called off last season, then started it late (Salem’s first game was Oct. 16) with no possibility of the playoffs. The Seminoles won just one game in the shortened season, beating Rockdale County 36-2.
They have bounced back early this season by looking more like the team that posted winning records and back-to-back state playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018.
“For the kids’ sake, it means a lot (to start 2-0), especially with this whole pandemic,” said Laws, only the second coach in school history to lead Salem to multiple state playoff appearances — the other was Frank Caputo in 2002, 2004 and 2005. “It has been something we as adults, we deal with it in our own ways. But we don’t always take into account the stress it causes for kids. It’s nice for them to get something positive.”
Inside linebackers Coane Pross (who is pushing 30 tackles after two games) and Jordan Herndon lead a defense that has improved its physicality. Safety Zion Gregg also has stood out early in the season.
Quarterback Deion Lewis has been important for an offense using a running back by committee approach to replace Willis Sheppard, a Division I-caliber back who opted out of the season.
“(Lewis) has done a really good job keeping the ship steady,” Laws said. “I love to get a quarterback with a 3.5 GPA or higher. That always shows on the field.”
Next up for the Seminoles, after a bye this week, is a Friday, Sept. 10 matchup at Coffee.
“Coach (Robby) Pruitt down there (at Coffee) always has his guys physically ready,” Laws said. “They’re state-ranked as usual. They’re going to play smash-mouth football, right at you. They are a prototypical South Georgia team. My relationship with Coach Pruitt goes back to Florida, but that’s not why I scheduled this game. I’ve been telling our kids that this is a measuring stick for our region. That caliber of team, we’re going to see that caliber of team night in and night out in our region.”
Salem faces a tough road ahead in difficult Region 5-AAA, beginning with a home game Sept. 17 against Douglass. The region also includes proven powers like Cedar Grove, Greater Atlanta Christian, Westminster and Sandy Creek.
“For us, it’s important to do as much as we can to build confidence going into that region,” Laws said. “There are no short straws to draw in that region. We’ve got to have all the confidence in the world going into it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.