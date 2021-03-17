Salem graduate Chelsea McCreary was named the Region 4-AAAAA Cheerleading Coach of the Year for the 2020-21 season.
The Conyers native is cheerleading coach and a broadcast communication teacher at Ola High School, where she also has coached track and field and gymnastics. After graduation from Salem, she attended Jacksonville State University (Ala.) on a track and field (pole vault) and cheerleading scholarship.
