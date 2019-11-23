CONYERS — Salem out-scored Stockbridge 19-9 to secure a 61-42 victory Friday night at home.
First-year Inglis Hunter wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance, a game he felt his team failed to play up to their potential, but was pleased to come way with a win, nonetheless.
The Seminoles were paced by Jeremiah Venson and Caleb Love, who each scored 12 points in the victory. Jeremiah Flournoy chipped in with 11 points while Emanuel Milon and Jaylen Bowen each scored eight. Jordan Howard led the way with eight rebounds while Milon grabbed seven.
The Seminoles will be back in action Saturday afternoon to take on Butler High School at Columbia.