CONYERS -- Emotions spilled over as the Salem High School Seminoles fell short to the McDonough Warhawks, 42-32 Friday night.
Late in the fourth quarter, tempers started to flare as a player from both Salem and McDonough tangled after a play was whistled dead, leading to chaos ensuing on the field.
After a 30-minute standoff from the refs and the coaches, nine players total were ejected from the game.
Already leading the Seminoles 35-24, the Warhawks would then score a touchdown in two plays after receiving the ball following the ejections.
The Seminoles responded back with a touchdown pass by junior quarterback, Brian Woods, but it was not enough for the Seminoles to come back from their deficit.
The Salem Seminoles fall to 0-5 on the season, but head coach Jarrett Laws was more concerned with teaching his young men to bottle their emotions after the scuffle.
“It’s 10 times more paramount to me than any football win or loss,” Laws said. “21 years I have been building programs where character stands first. Tonight is a hard night, but one thing about it, I am built for it. God built me for it.”
Both teams slipped up a lot in the game with 17 first-half penalties between the Seminoles and the Warhawks.
The game may have been Salem High School’s fifth loss of the season, but for Laws, it seemed like a loss outside of the football field.
The disappointment that he felt when his players were ejected for fighting and pushing players on the McDonough Warhawks team was at a high and it was to the point where he did not want to discuss football.
“My discussion is not about what to do to stop the penalties,” Laws said. “It is what to do to be discipline in your life because if these kids have life discipline, the penalties will stop themselves.”
Laws feels that it is vital for his kids to understand how they want to be and what they want to do with their lives when the helmet comes off.
“Very few people can name the state champion from six years ago, but they can tell you the most important person who gave them the discipline and character it takes to make them the men that moves our society,” Laws said.
Salem will now gear up for its final BYE week of the season before firing back up against Druid Hills.