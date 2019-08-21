CONYERS -- For the second straight season, Week 1 will feature an in-county matchup between rivals Heritage and Salem, a series that dates back 25 years to 1994.
In 2018, Salem’s experienced, senior-layden roster dominated the headlines in what was an eventual 22-16 victory for the Seminoles. In 2019, however, Salem head coach Jarrett Laws cannot use much of anything from their victory last season, due in large part to the graduation of 21 offensive and defensive starters.
With both teams fielding young rosters, their Week 1 meeting at Heritage this Friday is one Laws expects to be vastly different from that of last season.
“These are two diometrically different teams on both ends from last year,” Laws said. “(Heritage) is not the team they were last year. There is a lot more diversity in terms of ball distribution that they’re going to have. For us, we don’t have the 1-2-3-4 punch that we’ve had the past couple of years.”
Despite the large turnover the Seminoles have on both sides of the ball, Heritage head coach Corey Johnson isn’t ready to call Friday night’s season-opener an easy game by any means. After losing their season-opener to the Seminoles in 2018, they went on to win just three games.
“It’s not like we’re sitting here pumping our fists like, ‘man, (Salem) is going to be down and won’t be able to play with us,’” Johnson said. “The first thing that you recognize right off the bat is that they’re a well-coached team. Whenever you have a well-coached team, that’s a plus. When you add that with it being an in-town rivalry, that’s another plus. We have to come out and take care of ourselves.”
One of the biggest changes for both teams heading into 2019 will come at the starting quarterback position.
While Johnson has yet to announce his starter heading into Friday, he will likely choose between junior Miles Young and freshman Ormoni Marshall, both of whom received playing time in their scrimmage against Locust Grove last Friday.
“I tend to think it’s going to be a mystery as to who shows,” Laws said of the Patriots’ quarterback situation. “We have to prepare less about the quarterback and more about what we think they want to do philosophically and just be able to be fluid enough to change depending upon who it is.”
Johnson said it will come down to their final week of practice this week before tabbing one of his quarterbacks as their opening-day starter.
“It’s going to be one of those decisions where we have to find out who is going to give us the best opportunity to win,” Johnson said. “We might throw two different quarterbacks out there on Friday.”
The Seminoles are set to start junior Daniel Scott, who served in a backup role to Donald Wilson in 2018.
Of the Seminoles’ 365 yards of offense recorded last season against Heritage, only 12 yards are accounted for on this year’s roster. Sophomore running back Willis Sheppard rushed for 12 yards on three carries in the victory.
With the Patriots returning several impact players on defense, Laws already has a good idea as to what he can expect to see against a talented group.
“They are going to be aggressive up front,” Laws said. “They are going to make sure that they operate from an 8-man box a lot. And sometimes, possibly even more. I’m certain from a defensive standpoint that they’re going to feel like they have an advantage upfront because we’re a bit inexperienced on the offensive line.”
While the Patriots’ offense isn’t where Johnson would like it to be at heading into the season, having a sound defense to rely on will be a major point of emphasis against the Seminoles on Friday.
“You’re talking about the third offensive coordinator in three years,” Johnson said. “Our defense has been something that has been good ever since I’ve been here. We’re going to hang our hat on our defense a lot more than an offense that we’re just now starting to get turned around.”
Johnson will turn to first-year offensive coordinator Damoio’n Wright to call the plays against the Patriots. Wright previously coached at Alcovy.
With a lack of game film, coupled with a new Patriots offensive coordinator, game planning against the Patriots offense has posed its challenges.
“In their scrimmage, we didn’t get a chance to see much because they weren’t as diverse as their offensive coordinator has been known to be,” Laws said. “We have to over prepare almost because there are several inevitables that we think he’s going to do up front with some of his guys, especially when you take into account how much size that they have.”
For Laws, Friday night’s Week 1 showdown with Heritage has him ready to prove his worth as a head coach in what will be an inexperienced Seminoles roster in 2019.
“It’s a Friday night, so the kids are going to be fired up,” Laws said. “I’m as excited as I’ve been in my whole 22 years really just to get a chance to test our mental and figure out the puzzle. Sometimes you go into games feeling like you have all of the answers. This is one of those weeks where we feel that we don’t have all of the answers, but I’m excited to see our kids match up.”
For Johnson’s Patriots, being able to fully put the disappointment of their 2018 campaign behind them is one of the things he’s most looking forward to on Friday.
“I’m so excited,” Johnson said. “You never put that last season on the shelf until you start a new one. As of right now, we’re still a 3-7 season football team. So until we start Friday night against Salem, that’s what we have in the back of our minds.”