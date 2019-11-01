CONYERS -- Despite Salem’s 1-7 record heading into Friday night’s home matchup with Luella, several storylines emerged on the coldest night of the season.
As the Seminoles celebrated both Homecoming and Senior Night at Seminole Stadium, sophomore running back Willis Sheppard needed just 88 yards to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season. The community in and around Salem was also raising money for the medical bills and treatment for a student, setting the scene for what was expected to be a competitive night for the Seminoles.
The Seminoles led the Lions 14-7 midway through the third quarter, but were out-scored 21-0 down the stretch and eventually fell to Luella 28-14.
It was a fast first quarter as both teams ran the football in very cold conditions. Luella would strike first on its second possession of the game when running back Hunter Hensley scored from 17 yards out to give the Lions a 7-0 lead with 4:01 left in the opening quarter.
Salem would answer on its next drive, however with a six-play, 74-yard drive, with most of the yardage picked up on a 42-yard touchdown scamper by quarterback Daniel Scott. Scott would also convert the two-point conversion on a pass to Sheppard to pull ahead 8-7 with 1:54 still left in the first.
The second quarter was nearly as fast as the first, with both teams going back-and-forth. The only scoring threat was on a 51-yard Field Goal attempt by Luella's Rippa, but it was just short to send the teams into the break with Salem still leading 8-7.
Luella received the second-half kickoff, but on its second play from scrimmage, they fumbled. Salem recovered and five plays later scored on a Scott to Xavier Eutsey 20-yard strike. They attempted another two-point conversion but failed, leaving the score 14-7 in favor of the Seminoles early in the third quarter.
After a series of drives, Salem got the ball back, but Sheppard fumbled a pitch from Scott and it was recovered by the Lions. Hensley would score on another 6-yard run and after a successful extra point, the Lions tied the score at 14 with 2:29 left in the third.
On the next series for the Seminoles, Scott scrambled, escaping Luella defenders but fumbled. The loose ball was scooped up by Zavian Baylom and he raced 12 yards for another Lion touchdown. The extra point was good, pushing the score to 21-14 with 54 seconds left in the third.
Salem attempted to climb back in the game but three series would stall, along with a Scott interception, and Luella took advantage as starting quarterback Jamal Vasquez raced 33 yards for the final touchdown of the evening.
The extra point gave the Lions a 28-14. One last Salem drive stalled and Luella ended the game in victory formation.
After the game when Salem Head Coach Jarrett Laws was asked his thoughts on his teams' performance, he gave a very simple analogy.
"I thought if it was an orange, we squeezed a lot of juice out of it,” Laws said. “But if it was an orange, it would be a really ripe orange. We showed our youth tonight in critical situations and the only thing that cures that is snaps and our kids haven't had enough snaps.”
Sheppard finished the night with 36 yards on 11 carries. Salem will not qualify for the playoffs with this loss. They will travel to North Clayton next week for their final game of the season with Sheppard still in search of his 1,000-yard rushing season.
LUELLA 28, SALEM 14
Luella 7 0 14 7 -- 28
Salem 8 0 6 0 -- 14
FIRST QUARTER
LUELLA: Hunter Hensley 17 run (kick), 4:01
SALEM: Daniel Scott 42 run (2pt Conversion good), 1:54
SECOND QUARTER
None
THIRD QUARTER
SALEM: Xavier Eutsey 20 pass from Scott (2-point conversion failed), 9:23
LUELLA: Hensley 6 run (kick), 2:29
LUELLA: Zavian Baylom 12 yd Fumble recovery (kick), :54
FOURTH QUARTER
LUELLA:Jamal Vasquez 33 run (kick), 2:09