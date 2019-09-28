CONYERS — In a game with 17 penalties in the first half, McDonough High School proved to be the more disciplined team in the end and defeated Salem on the road 42-32.
Filled with some back and forth scoring drives, Salem struck first with a 19-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore running back, Willis Sheppard.
McDonough responded back with a 70-yard rushing touchdown of their own by junior running back, Nautica Leanear.
Two touchdown runs by junior quarterback, Daniel Scott would put Salem up by two scores, 18-6 with 46 seconds remaining in the second quarter before McDonough’s quarterback, Isaiah Massey ran in with a 15-yard touchdown run of his own with 14 seconds on the clock to cut the Salem lead to 18-12 at halftime.
Massey tossed two interceptions in the first half to Salem, one to Jamel Goulbourne and another to Isaiah Fleming.
Salem began the second half off rough with a 4th-and-2 try on McDonough’s 13-yard line, but would fail to convert it for a touchdown.
McDonough capitalized with a 29-yard touchdown reception to senior wide receiver, Orri Roberts from Massey to take a 19-18 lead in the third quarter.
McDonough then attempted their second onside kick of the game and recovered the ball at Salem’s 40-yard line. However, McDonough turned the ball over on downs at Salem’s 37-yard line after a failed fake punt attempt.
Salem’s Scott gave the Seminoles a lead back, 24-19, with a 52-yard touchdown run from his own 48-yard line. However, Massey later respond by connecting with Wayne Massey for a 29-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.
To start the fourth quarter, McDonough’s defense forced a safety to go up 28-24 and would receive the ball at received the ball at 50-yard line following a kickoff.
A face mask penalty by Salem’s defense moved McDonough to Salem’s 35-yard line. Massey then rushed in from Salem’s 1-yard line and make it a 35-24 lead.
A scuffle later broke out between the teams, disqualifying nine players total from the rest of the game. After everything was settled, Roberts took it in for a 35-yard touchdown to up the score, 42-24.
Woods then throw a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver, Jaiden Long, to make it a 42-32 game. After a recovering an onside kick, McDonough ran the clock out to seal the win to go 2-3 on the season.
Salem falls to 0-5 with the loss.