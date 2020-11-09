Salem junior Kristian Phillips committed Sunday night to the Michigan State University football program, becoming the Spartans’ first recruit of the Class of 2022 cycle.
The 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman also had an early offer from Arizona State. Michigan State’s head football coach is Mel Tucker, a former assistant with the Georgia Bulldogs.
