CONYERS -- Entering Friday night as the favorites against cross-town rival Rockdale County, a team depleted by transfers in recent weeks, Salem head coach Jarrett Laws wanted to make sure his team played the game with respect.
On a night where the Bulldogs were making their season debut and honoring their late head coach Jamie Baldwin, who passed away unexpectedly last summer, Laws knew their first meeting with the Bulldogs in five years meant more than what the scoreboard read at the conclusion of the game.
“The best way to honor Jamie Baldwin is to give your best level of competition,” Laws said. “That’s all he ever talked about and all he ever wanted. He was really big in saying that everything you get, you earn it. As a competitor and as my friend, I had so much respect for him and what he did. To honor his memory, I told the kids tonight that he was a tough man in a tough man’s world. I told them they needed to be tough.”
The Seminoles were indeed tough Friday night after jumping out to an early 8-0 lead and never looking back en route to a dominant 36-2 victory over the host Bulldogs.
Standout running back Willis Sheppard led the way with two touchdowns and 86 yards rushing while sophomore quarterback Deion Lewis tossed one touchdown pass in the win.
The first big play of the game came on Salem’s second drive when Lewis hooked up with wide receiver Tyson Stone for a 47-yard completion down to the Rockdale three.
Sheppard punched the ball into the end zone on the next play from scrimmage before Lewis tacked on a two-point conversion with his legs to give the Seminoles an 8-0 lead with 3:08 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs managed to trim the Seminoles lead to 8-2 after a holding penalty in the end zone awarded the Rockdale defense with a safety.
After stopping the Bulldogs offense on downs, the Seminole offense redeemed itself when backup running back Kamari Poindexter burst through the Rockdale defense and scored from 29 yards out to extend their lead to 16-2 midway through the second quarter.
Still holding onto a 16-2 lead early in the third quarter, Lewis made his best throw of the night when he found a streaking Jalyn Singletary down the right sidelines for a 77-yard score, extending their lead to 24-2 following another successful two-point conversion.
With 51 seconds left in the third quarter, Sheppard scored his second touchdown of the night, this time from one yard out to put the game on ice.
In the closing seconds, the Seminoles had one more chance to celebrate when sophomore linebacker Jordan Herndon scooped up a fumble near mid field and took it the distance to cap the scoring on the night.
The touchdown highlighted a Salem defense that did not allow a point on the night.
“We work so hard on tackling,” Laws said. “365 days ago, my stomach would hurt every time I looked at them tackling. We have invested in being able to tackle the ball, so tonight was a night where it showed a little bit. We still have room to improve, but it’s a lot better than where it was 365 days ago.”
Stepping in as the interim head coach, Rockdale’s Derek Coggins was proud of his team’s effort Friday night considering everything his team has been through in recent months.
“We’re young,” Coggins said. “Everybody knows that we’ve had 8-9 kids transfer, so these kids have really stepped up. I was proud of them tonight. We played a lot of ninth and 10th graders. They played hard. The best thing was they didn’t quit. They stuck it out and played hard and that’s all we can ask of them.”
Baldwin was honored before kickoff Friday night with a balloon release by his family and the team. After the game was over, both teams kneeled near midfield for one last remembrance.
“For what it’s worth, I’m really proud of Rockdale withstanding so many changes that they’ve had throughout 2020,” Laws said. “To even be here and to play a game, that speaks to the character of Rockdale athletic director Chad Suddeth and the administration at Rockdale.”
The Bulldogs will travel to face Heritage next Friday while Salem will play host to Miller Grove.
